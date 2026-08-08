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Guys & Dolls at Renaissance Theatre in Mansfield

Renaissance Theatre | August 1 – 9, 2026

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Guys & Dolls at Renaissance Theatre in Mansfield

Guys & Dolls at Renaissance Theatre in Mansfield Image

Guys & Dolls at Renaissance Theatre

Dates: August 1 – 9, 2026

Venue: Renaissance Theatre · Mansfield, OH · 138 Park Avenue West 44902

Type: Musical  |  Tickets: $18+  |  Box office: 419-522-2726

Guys & Dolls is a classic American musical featuring a score by Frank Loesser, set in New York City and following high-rolling gambler Sky Masterson, Salvation Army missionary Sarah Brown, lovable hustler Nathan Detroit, and his long-suffering fiancée Miss Adelaide. The production is directed by Renaissance Artistic Director Michael Thomas and features a cast of local favorites and guest artists. Beau Roberts stars as Nathan Detroit, Allie Carter Nicolas as Miss Adelaide, Dru Loman as Sky Masterson, and Leah Gesouras as Sarah Brown. This production will be the first presented in the Renaissance Theatre's newly renovated auditorium as part of the theatre's Road to 100 campaign ahead of its 100th anniversary in 2028.

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