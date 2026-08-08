Guys & Dolls at Renaissance Theatre in Mansfield
Renaissance Theatre | August 1 – 9, 2026
Guys & Dolls at Renaissance Theatre
Dates: August 1 – 9, 2026
Venue: Renaissance Theatre · Mansfield, OH · 138 Park Avenue West 44902
Type: Musical | Tickets: $18+ | Box office: 419-522-2726
Guys & Dolls is a classic American musical featuring a score by Frank Loesser, set in New York City and following high-rolling gambler Sky Masterson, Salvation Army missionary Sarah Brown, lovable hustler Nathan Detroit, and his long-suffering fiancée Miss Adelaide. The production is directed by Renaissance Artistic Director Michael Thomas and features a cast of local favorites and guest artists. Beau Roberts stars as Nathan Detroit, Allie Carter Nicolas as Miss Adelaide, Dru Loman as Sky Masterson, and Leah Gesouras as Sarah Brown. This production will be the first presented in the Renaissance Theatre's newly renovated auditorium as part of the theatre's Road to 100 campaign ahead of its 100th anniversary in 2028.
|
Come From Away
Renaissance Theatre (3/12-3/21)
|
A Christmas Carol: The Musical
Ohio Star Theater (11/18-12/15) PHOTOS
|
The Dinner Detective Murder Mystery Dinner Show
The Dinner Detective Cleveland (8/15-8/15)
|
In the Heights
The Youngstown Playhouse (8/28-9/06)
|
O.A.R.
Blossom Music Center (9/11-9/11)
|
Oliver! The Musical
Renaissance Theatre (11/21-11/29)
|
Dracula: A Horror Story
Renaissance Theatre (10/02-10/18)
|
Golden Girls The Laughs Continue
Canton Palace Theatre (10/01-10/01)
|
Beautiful: The Carole King Musical
Renaissance Theatre (5/01-5/09)
|
Hairspray
Short North Stage - Garden Theater (11/19-12/20)