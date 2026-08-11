Review: BRIGADOON at Porthouse/Kent State University

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In order to create authentic dances for Pothouse’s BRIGADOON, if social media pictures can be trusted, during rehearsals Martin Céspedes, the shows choreographer, wore a kilt. The results are the captivating visual movements that light up the stage.

The musical with book and lyrics by Alan Jay Lerner and score by Frederick Loewe opened on Broadway in 1947 and soon became a major part of the Golden Age of the American Musicals. It ran for 581 performances. A 1954 film adaptation, a 1966 television version, several revivals and lots of community theatre productions, have ensued.



It was the third musical for the duo, and their most successful until that time. It was followed by such smashes as MY FAIR LADY, ON A CLEAR DAY, PAINT YOUR WAGON, GIGI and CAMELOT.



The signature theme of L & L is the search for the perfect time, place and love story.



In BRIGADOON, they “depicted the contrast between empty city life and the warmth and simplicity of the country, focusing on a theme of love transcending time.”



Agnes De Mille, who had previously choreographed Rogers and Hammerstein’s OKLAHOMA! and CAROUSEL, was hired to design the dance. She incorporated elements of traditional Scottish folk dance including a sword dance, chase scene, and poignant funeral dance.

Her work is further enhanced at Porthouse by the always creative Céspedes.

The story is supposedly based on a German story, published in 1860, about the mythical village of Germelshausen that fell under a magic curse.



“Though the Highland village of Brigadoon is fictional, there is a real Lowland, Brig o' Doon, a bridge located south of Alloway, Ayrshire, Scotland, which is the setting for the final verse of Robert Burns's poem "Tam o' Shanter".”

The story centers on Americans Tommy Albright and Jeff Douglas who have travelled to the Scottish Highlands on a game-hunting vacation, They get lost, hear music ("Brigadoon") coming from a nearby village that does not appear on their map of the area. They find a fair in progress ("McConnachy Square") and many colorful people when they wander into the village and ask where they are. They are informed that they are in "Brigadoon."

What ensues is a tale of Scotch history, a love affair, lots and joyous singing and dancing, a chase to save the town, and the revealing of a curse which could cause Brigadoon to disappear forever into the Highland mists.

As is true with many of the Golden Age of the musicals, the ending the of first act, when Harry (well performed by Erikkson Peyton, this summer’s Dr. Roy Berko Endowed Commemorative Scholarship recipient), announces that he's leaving the town, which would cause Brigadoon to disappear forever into the Highland mists, leaves a problem and forces the audience to come back for the second act to find out how the quadrium is solved.

Will Brigadoon disappear forever? Will Tommy stay and thus become part of the lore and be with the love of his life? ("There But For You Go I").

The show is filled with wonderful songs including “Waiting for My Dearie,” ”The Love of my Life,” “Come to Me, Bend to Me,” and “Almost Like Being in Love.”



The Porthouse production, under the adept direction of Terri Kent, is entertaining. She has blended farce with drama and humor to nicely interpret Lerner and Loewe’s intent.



The cast, primarily present and past Kent State musical theatre majors, have fine singing voices and dance abilities. Though, at times they fail to get the nuances of some lines, and feign rather than interpret some ideas, the over-all effect makes for a positive experience.



Dallas Craig (Charlie) has a fine singing voice and acting chops. His “I’ll Go Home with Bonnie Jean” is a show highlight, as is true of “The Heather on the Hill,” as sung by Matt Gittins (Tommy) and Miriam Henek-Moellmann (Fiona). Other musical high spots are “Almost Like Being in Love,” “There But for You Go I,” and “From This Day On.”



The joyous “Down in MacConnacy Square” is a wonderful show opener. Emmaline Seibert brings tears with her solo funeral dance.



Kudos to bagpiper Ian Crane.



Old timers---Greg Violand (Andrew MacLaren), Tim Culver (Archie) and Rohn Thomas (Mr. Lundie), nicely add the need maturity to the cast. Chris Richards (Jeff) and Gannon Hollar add humor with their farcical over-acting.



Jennifer Korecki and her orchestra are on-key, nicely interpreting the music and supporting rather drowning out the singers.



Tony Hardin’s set added to the overall charm, as did Courtney Brown’s dialect work.



Capsule judgement: BRIGADOON is the type of musical that is enjoyed by audience’s if it has a good performance. They get just that with the stylized direction of Terri Kent, the inventive choreography of Martin Céspedes and a generally talented cast.

BRIGADOON runs at Porthouse Theatre through August 9. For tickets call 330-672-3884 or go online to www.porthousetheatre.com.

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