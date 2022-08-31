Allison Loggins-Hull Announces '22-23 Highlights, Including Inaugural Season In Cleveland And Eight World Premieres

Flutist, composer, and producer Allison Loggins-Hull has announced her 2022-2023 season featuring eight world premieres, a U.S. premiere, a New York premiere, and her first season of three with The Cleveland Orchestra as their eleventh Daniel R. Lewis Composer Fellow.

Loggins-Hull's 2022/23 season sees her works performed at the Mississippi Museum of Art, Brooklyn Public Library, Carnegie Hall, the Royal Conservatory of Music in Toronto, and Vanderbilt University. Her critically acclaimed duo Flutronix premieres and performs a new work on a five-city East Coast tour with Third Coast Percussion to Rowan University, Shenandoah Conservatory, Modlin Center for the Arts, Zoellner Arts Center, and the Clarice Smith Performing Arts Center.

This season also marks Loggins-Hull's first of a three-season-long residency with The Cleveland Orchestra as Daniel R. Lewis Composer Fellow, a rare post for an American composer. In addition to a season-opening gala performance of her Homeland by principal flutist Joshua Smith on October 1 and the world premiere of a new arrangement of Can You See? on May 4 and 6, 2023, Loggins-Hull will work with the Orchestra's artistic, education, and community engagement staff, Cleveland Orchestra musicians, and most importantly, with community partners, to build activities, and artistic relationships that reflect and engage the Cleveland community. Her work will be centered around the narratives and history of Cleveland, through chamber music performances and composition workshops with students. This is the first time in history that the fellowship extends three seasons, at the request of Loggins-Hull, in order for The Cleveland Orchestra to delve deeper into her musical language and for her to be able to have a greater community impact.

Of her appointment, Loggins-Hull shares, "I am honored and thrilled for the opportunity to work closely with The Cleveland Orchestra, one of the world's finest ensembles. Along with the excitement of collaborating with the amazing artists of this orchestra, I look forward to getting to know the history of and the people that make up this important American city, and sharing the stories of Cleveland through music."

Loggins-Hull begins her season on September 10, 2022 performing on the Mississippi Museum of Art's critically acclaimed program, Two Wings: Music of Black America in Migration. The program, created by jazz pianist, composer, and artist Jason Moran and mezzo-soprano and composer Alicia Hall Moran, brings together words and music to tell the Great Migration story from Mississippi author Linda Williams' book Midnight Without a Moon, with Williams as narrator.

Shortly after, St. John's in the Village presents the world premiere of Loggins-Hull's 7th Ave. S., performed by the Cygnus Ensemble, on September 12, 2022. 7th Ave. S. calls for an electric guitar, bridging into the psychedelic sound-world of Greenwich Village, and telling her Village Stories in three movements. Renowned soprano Leah Brzyski will join Cygnus for the premiere of Ricardo Zohn-Muldoon's Gypsum, a setting of poems by Diedre Huckaby, and Carman Moore performs Swans Across the Milky Way.

On October 16, 2022, ETHEL performs the world premiere of Loggins-Hulls' Persist at the Brooklyn Public Library. ETHEL's program of the same name also features brand new commissions from four other brilliant composers: Leilehua Lanzilotti, Migiwa Miyajima, Xavier Musik, and Sam Wu. Loggins-Hull describes her National Endowment for the Arts commission, Persist: "Persist is inspired by concepts of perseverance, motivation, and positive outlook. I often find myself thinking about the efforts of my relatives and ancestors, and what they went through so that I could be who I am today: a musician, a composer, an independent woman. I imagine what their lives could have been like had they not been subjected to disenfranchisement, segregation, or slavery. When I am having my most difficult days, I remember these ancestors for clarity and perspective. I feel extreme gratitude for the fire they've lit inside of me and for their spirit that lives through and within me. Their guidance is with me every day." Additional music on the theme of persistence includes ETHEL's adaptation of music from Ennio Morricone's score to the 1986 movie, The Mission, in which eighteenth-century Spanish Jesuits try to protect a remote South American tribe from falling under the rule of pro-slavery Portugal.

For the final performance of 2022 on December 11, 2022, Alarm Will Sound and Toshi Reagon perform the world premiere of Loggins-Hull and Reagon's new song cycle, Love Always, alongside Alyssa Piper's Cradle at The Clarice Smith Performing Arts Center. Love Always, co-commissioned by The Clarice and Alarm Will Sound's Matt Marks Impact Fund, is rooted in long-standing African American traditions of elders writing letters to their children, and of storytelling through music, conversation and listening. Inspired by James Baldwin's The Fire Next Time and Ta-Nehisi Coates's Between the World and Me, Loggins-Hull writes letters to her own son, which serve as the text in this piece and as a call for understanding to allow her son to navigate through this world. Toshi's offering to this song cycle tells three of her stories: Toshi Seeger (her Godmother), Toshi Georgiana Widoff Woodson (her Goddaughter and Toshi herself.

Loggins-Hull's fourth world premiere of the season takes place on January 19, 2023 at Zankel Hall at Carnegie Hall, where yMusic performs her Supply. Co-commissioned by Carnegie Hall, Supply is a powerful work informed by the seven phases of narcissistic abuse. The program also features the New York premieres of yMusic's Three Suites and Andrew Norman's Difference, commissioned by Carnegie Hall.

On January 28, 2023, Loggins-Hull's Chasing Balance will receive its world premiere as part of Alisa Weilerstein's FRAGMENTS project at Toronto's Koerner Hall. FRAGMENTS is a groundbreaking, multi-year project for solo cello that weaves together the 36 movements of Bach's solo cello suites with 27 newly commissioned works. The resulting collection is divided into six Fragments, each an hour long and blending 5-6 composers, to be released independently over several seasons. The project will receive its New York debut at Zankel Hall at Carnegie Hall on April 1, 2023.

Loggins-Hull's duo with composer/performer Nathalie Joachim, Flutronix, and Third Coast Percussion embark on an East Coast tour to Rowan University on February 15, Shenandoah Conservatory on February 17, Modlin Center for the Arts on February 19, Zoellner Arts Center at Lehigh University on February 24, and at the Clarice Smith Performing Arts Center on February 26. The tour's program features the world premiere of Rubix, a collaboratively-composed work inspired by musical games that tie the sound worlds of these performers and composers together.

Flutronix then travels to Vanderbilt University on March 24, 2023 to perform its signature blend of classical music, hiphop, electronic programming, and soulful vocals. The duo performs compositions grown from deep connections to concepts of community and social justice, including excerpts from Discourse, a performance activism initiative, and from Black Being, a stunning, immersive song cycle examining the complexities of Black womanhood.

On May 4 and 6, 2022, to close her first season as Daniel R. Lewis Composer Fellow, The Cleveland Orchestra performs the world premiere of a new, expanded arrangement of Loggins-Hull's Can You See?. Can You See? for chamber ensemble was commissioned by the New Jersey Symphony and Newark Museum of Art in 2021. The program also features Prokofiev's Symphony No. 4 and Cleveland-born cellist Alisa Weilerstein in Barber's Cello Concerto.

Her season closes on May 17, 2023 with the world premiere of a new work by Castle of Our Skins and coloratura soprano Louise Toppin at the Kimmel Center, presented and co-commissioned by Philadelphia Chamber Music Society. Born of a desire to foster cultural curiosity, Castle of our Skins is a concert and educational series dedicated to celebrating Black artistry through music.

Allison Loggins-Hull 2022-2023 Season Calendar

September 10, 2022

Jason Moran and Alicia Hall Moran's Two Wings: Music of Black America in Migration

Mississippi Museum of Art | Jackson, Mississippi

www.msmuseumart.org/event/two-wings-the-music-of-black-america-in-migration/

September 12, 2022

Cygnus Ensemble Performs the World Premiere of 7th Ave. S.

St. John's in the Village | New York, New York

www.thevillagetrip.com/event/7th-ave-s-cygnus-ensemble/

October 1, 2023

The Cleveland Orchestra Performs Homeland

The Cleveland Orchestra |Cleveland, Ohio

October 16, 2022

ETHEL Performs the World Premiere of Persist

Brooklyn Public Library | Brooklyn, New York

www.bklynlibrary.org/calendar/classical-interludes-central-library-dweck-20221016

December 11, 2022

Alarm Will Sound and Toshi Reagon Perform the World Premiere of Love Always

Clarice Smith Performing Arts Center | College Park, Maryland

theclarice.umd.edu/events/2022/alarm-will-sound-love-always-cradle

January 19, 2023

yMusic Performs the World Premiere of Supply

Zankel Hall, Carnegie Hall | New York, New York

www.carnegiehall.org/calendar/2023/01/19/ymusic-0730pm

January 28, 2023

Alisa Weilerstein's FRAGMENTS Presents World Premiere of Chasing Balance

Koerner Hall | Toronto, Ontario

www.rcmusic.com/events-and-performances/alisa-weilerstein

February 15, 2023

Flutronix and Third Coast Percussion Perform the World Premiere of Rubix

Rowan University | Glassboro, New Jersey

thirdcoastpercussion.com/event/rowan-university/

February 17, 2023

Flutronix and Third Coast Percussion Perform Rubix

Shenandoah Conservatory | Winchester, Virginia

tickets.su.edu/23-02-flutronix-third-coast-percussion/1817

February 19, 2023

Flutronix and Third Coast Percussion Perform Rubix

Modlin Center for the Arts | Richmond, Virginia

modlin.richmond.edu/events/page.html?eventid=20135&informationid=casData,startdate:2023-02-19,enddate:2023-02-19,starttime:150000,endtime:000000

February 24, 2023

Flutronix and Third Coast Percussion Perform Rubix

Zoellner Arts Center at Lehigh University | Bethlehem, Pennsylvania

February 26, 2023

Flutronix and Third Coast Percussion Perform Rubix

Clarice Smith Performing Arts Center | College Park, Maryland

theclarice.umd.edu/events/2023/flutronix-third-coast-percussion-rubix

March 24, 2023

Flutronix

Vanderbilt University Blair School of Music | Nashville, Tennessee

April 1, 2023

Alisa Weilerstein's FRAGMENTS Presents Chasing Balance

Zankel Hall, Carnegie Hall | New York, New York

www.carnegiehall.org/Calendar/2023/04/01/Alisa-Weilerstein-FRAGMENTS-0730PM

May 4, 6, 2023

The Cleveland Orchestra Performs World Premiere Arrangement of Can You See?

The Cleveland Orchestra | Cleveland, Ohio

www.clevelandorchestra.com/attend/concerts-and-events/2223/severance/wk-22-Prokofiev/?performanceNumber=21412

May 17, 2023

Castle of Our Skins and Louise Toppin Perform the World Premiere of New Work

Kimmel Center | Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

www.pcmsconcerts.org/concerts/castle-of-our-skins/

About Allison Loggins-Hull

Allison Loggins-Hull is a "powerhouse" (The Washington Post) flutist, composer, and producer whose work defies classification and has been described as "evocative" by The Wall Street Journal. She has been associated with acts across the spectrum of popular and classical music including Flutronix, Hans Zimmer, Lizzo, Imani Winds, Alarm Will Sound, International Contemporary Ensemble, Alicia Hall Moran, and Jason Moran. Her music is resonant with social and political themes of the current moment, encompassing motherhood, Blackness, and cultural identity. Loggins-Hull and Nathalie Joachim co-founded the critically acclaimed duo Flutronix, which has been praised by The Wall Street Journal for being able "to redefine the instrument" and for "redefining the flute and modernizing its sound by hauling it squarely into the world of popular music" (MTV).

Last season, Loggins-Hull joined the Bang on a Can All-Stars for their People's Commissioning Fund concert and performed Alicia Hall Moran and Jason Moran's Two Wings: The Music of Black America in Migration at Cal Performances in Berkeley. Her compositions were performed by the LA Phil and San Francisco Symphony, and she premiered two projects with Flutronix: Black Being at the Arts Club of Chicago and Cincinnati Symphony and Discourse with Carolina Performing Arts. The New Jersey Symphony premiered Can You See? and her commissioning project Diametrically Composed - composed with fellow composers/mothers Alicia Hall Moran, Sarah Kirkland Snider, and Jessica Meyer - received its long-awaited premiere at Bryant Park in New York City.

Highlights of Loggins-Hull's performances include concerts at The Mostly Mozart Festival at Lincoln Center, Carnegie Hall, Chicago's Orchestra Hall, World Cafe Live, and many other major venues and festivals around the world. She has composed for Flutronix, Julia Bullock, and many others, and has been commissioned by The Metropolitan Museum of Art, Carolina Performing Arts, and The Library of Congress. In support of her work, Loggins-Hull has been awarded grants from New Music USA, and a fellowship at The Hermitage Artist Retreat in Englewood, Florida.

With Flutronix, she has released two full studio albums (Flutronix and 2.0), a live album (Live From the Attucks Theatre), an EP (City of Breath) and is signed to Village Again Records in Japan. As a member of The Re-Collective Orchestra, Loggins-Hull was co-principal flutist on the soundtrack to Disney's 2019 remake of The Lion King, working closely with Hans Zimmer. She was a co-producer of Nathalie Joachim's celebrated album Fanm d'Ayiti, which was nominated for a 2020 GRAMMY for Best World Music Album. On the small screen, she has been featured in an internationally broadcast ESPN Super Bowl commercial, the 62nd annual GRAMMYs Award Show and the Black Girls Rock! Awards Show. Continuing her work in film, Loggins-Hull composed the score for Bring Them Back, a 2019 award-winning documentary about the legendary dancer Maurice Hines directed by Jon Carluccio and executive produced by Debbie Allen.

Allison Loggins-Hull is a former faculty member of The Juilliard School's Music Advancement Program and teaching artist at The Juilliard School's Global Ventures. From 2018-2022, Allison Loggins-Hull served on the flute faculty of The John J. Cali School of Music at Montclair State University. Born in Chicago, she lives with her family in Montclair, New Jersey. Learn more at www.allisonloggins.com.

Photo Credit: Rafael Rios