Alison Krauss to Perform at Playhouse Square

This morning, Alison Krauss announced new Spring tour dates which will find the accomplished bluegrass-country singer and musician performing at Playhouse Square on April 29th.

Windy City, her latest solo album, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Top Country Albums and Top Bluegrass Albums charts and received two Grammy nominations. The album was produced by Buddy Cannon, whose vocal harmonies Krauss grew up listening to and were the soundtrack to her childhood. "Buddy sang harmonies on everything back then," Krauss says. She also reveals of Cannon, "I don't do something unless I feel like I'm called to do it. That's what I felt like, so I honored it. It's like the same feeling of when you know something is right musically, with a song or a batch of songs - the same feeling, but this was attached to a person instead of a batch of songs."

Since 1985, Krauss has released 14 albums including five solo, seven with her longtime band and musical collaborators Union Station, and the Robert Plant collaboration Raising Sand, which was certified platinum and won five Grammys, including Album of the Year and Record of the Year. She's sold more than 12 million records to date, and her honors include 27 Grammys, nine Country Music Association awards, 14 International Bluegrass Music Association Awards, two Academy of Country Music Awards and two Gospel Music Association awards.

"Windy City does more than just remind listeners of her prowess, it enforces her legacy as one of American music's standout talents." -Entertainment Weekly

"...epitomizes what has made Alison Krauss such a beloved figure across musical genres..." -NPR Music

Tickets go on sale Friday, December 13 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased at playhousesquare.org or by calling 216-241-6000. For more information on tour details visit AlisonKrauss.com or NationalShows2.com.





