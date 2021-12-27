Akron Symphony Orchestra Reschedules BAROQUE VIRTUOSOS & GOSPEL MEETS SYMPHONY

Due to health and safety concerns, the Akron Symphony Orchestra has rescheduled BAROQUE VIRTUOSOS and GOSPEL MEETS SYMPHONY to new dates later in the season.

BAROQUE VIRTUOSOS was originally scheduled for January 15. It will now take place on Saturday, May 14, 2022 at 8pm.

GOSPEL MEETS SYMPHONY was originally scheduled for February 12. It will now be held on June 18th (Juneteenth weekend).

Both will be held at E.J. Thomas Hall.

Tickets to these events will be honored for the new dates. For more information visit: https://akronsymphony.org/