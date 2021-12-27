Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Akron Symphony Orchestra Reschedules BAROQUE VIRTUOSOS & GOSPEL MEETS SYMPHONY

pixeltracker

Tickets to these events will be honored for the new dates.

Dec. 27, 2021  
Akron Symphony Orchestra Reschedules BAROQUE VIRTUOSOS & GOSPEL MEETS SYMPHONY

Due to health and safety concerns, the Akron Symphony Orchestra has rescheduled BAROQUE VIRTUOSOS and GOSPEL MEETS SYMPHONY to new dates later in the season.

BAROQUE VIRTUOSOS was originally scheduled for January 15. It will now take place on Saturday, May 14, 2022 at 8pm.

GOSPEL MEETS SYMPHONY was originally scheduled for February 12. It will now be held on June 18th (Juneteenth weekend).

Both will be held at E.J. Thomas Hall.

Tickets to these events will be honored for the new dates. For more information visit: https://akronsymphony.org/


Related Articles View More Cleveland Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Jenn Colella Photo
Jenn Colella
Max Crumm Photo
Max Crumm
Danny Quadrino Photo
Danny Quadrino

More Hot Stories For You

  • Final Performance of LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Canceled at Playhouse on the Square
  • The Blues Foundation Announces Judith Black as New President & CEO
  • THE GOODBYE LEVEE Addresses Dementia and Mental Health With World Premiere at Playhouse on the Square
  • MTI's ALL TOGETHER NOW! Raises Over 6.2 Million Dollars for Theatrical Organizations