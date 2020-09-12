Akron Symphony Orchestra Asks For Suggestions For Venues to Perform

To suggest a location for an upcoming performance, visit the ASO website and fill out a short form.

Akron Symphony Orchestra is asking members of the community for suggestions for places musicians can perform, Spectrum News 1 reports.

The orchestra has been performing outdoors in places such as the Akron-Canton Regional Food Bank and the Akron Zoo, as well as Jilly's Music Room and Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens.

ASO is also working with the Akron Metropolitan Housing Authority to schedule concerts outside senior housing facilities.

Every performance will be free of charge.

One upcoming performance on September 19 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. will be on Stan Hywet's Music Room stage.

Other performances are scheduled at the Akron-Summit County Public Library, Akron Public Schools and the Summit County Historical Society.

