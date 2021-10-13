Adella.live and Adella Digital to Present Free Digital Streaming Premieres of The Cleveland Orchestra

Today, The Cleveland Orchestra announced the premieres of three free broadcasts/episodes to be released on adella.live and the Adella digital streaming app in Fall 2021 and Winter 21/22.

Remembrance & Reflection, featuring works by Mozart and Weinberg, will be released in November; Holiday Delights: A Visual Album follows in December, and the Orchestra's annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration Concert, will be livestreamed in January.

Season 2 of the Orchestra's digital concert series In Focus airs in early February 2022. Details are included below. Also, as a benefit of their support, current Severance subscribers and donors will continue to receive Adella Premium access for another full season. Adella Premium subscribers will have their monthly payments paused until February when Season 2 of In Focus begins.



Premiering Tuesday, November 9 at 7:00PM, Remembrance & Reflection pairs the works of two masters: Mozart's Adagio and Fugue in C minor, K. 546, and Mieczysław Weinberg's Symphony No. 2 for strings. This program marks the anniversary of Kristallnacht (Crystal Night or the Night of Broken Glass), when the Nazi party carried out violent attacks on Jewish communities across Germany, Austria, and parts of what is now the Czech Republic on November 9 and 10, 1938. For Weinberg, who was Jewish and living in Warsaw, these events were harbingers of the terrorism that would be inflicted upon Poland's Jewish population. The composer was the only member of his family to escape the country alive, having fled to the Soviet Union in 1939. Composed in 1946, Weinberg's Symphony No. 2, written for string orchestra contains hallmarks of what would become his musical language: propulsive motion and serene rest. It is preceded by Mozart's Adagio and Fugue, a musical love letter to the Baroque masters Bach and Handel.



Back by popular demand, beginning Friday, December 10 at 7:00PM The Cleveland Orchestra's Holiday Delights: A Visual Album will be a seasonal treat for music lovers across Northeast Ohio and around the world as we celebrate the holidays. This visual album will be posted on Adella featuring music selections of the season with an accompanying festive video. In addition to the Orchestra, the album features recordings of the Cleveland Orchestra Chorus.



On Sunday, January 16 at 7:30PM, The Cleveland Orchestra will present the 42nd Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration Concert. Simultaneously with the in-person concert at Mandel Concert Hall at Severance, this annual highlight will be livestreamed on Adella, bringing music in celebration and reflection of the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. to homes around the globe. Associate conductor Vinay Parameswaran will lead the Orchestra, along with the Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration Chorus, an all-volunteer community chorus directed by Dr. William Henry Caldwell. This uplifting concert will include selections by prominent African American composers as well as traditional hymns and spirituals. The program concludes, as it has for 41 years, with James Weldon Johnson's "Lift Every Voice and Sing."



Following its successful launch, the second season of In Focus will premiere in early February 2022. Of Season 1, cleveland.com said "...orchestra patrons now are being served digital programming at its finest," and "...the Adella streaming app, which again delivers a rich, engaging, and musically satisfying experience." With funding from the Jack, Joseph and Morton Mandel Foundation, the Orchestra has embarked upon an ambitious upgrade to its recording capabilities in Mandel Concert Hall at Severance. This process includes installing new camera and recording equipment that will allow the filming of performances without disrupting in-person audiences. Adella Premium subscribers can continue to enjoy all programs currently available on Adella as well as all of the On a Personal Note podcast episodes. Program details for the second season and premiere broadcast information will be announced in early 2022.



The inspiring debut season of In Focus, which across thirteen episodes (and two bonus episodes) has reached music lovers throughout Northeast Ohio and around the world, offering extraordinary music performances by The Cleveland Orchestra and celebrated guest artists. To date, videos on the Adella site and app have been viewed close to 78,000 times and more than 163,000 people have visited the site and app; people are watching from all 50 states and internationally in over 40 countries. In addition to the concert performances, each episode of In Focus includes behind-the-scenes interviews and features about the music and music-making.



When the Covid-19 pandemic halted in-person audiences and live concerts in spring 2020, The Cleveland Orchestra accelerated its long-term plans for a digital broadcast series and In Focus was launched with five episodes later that fall. Music Director Franz Welser-Möst was intimately involved in reshaping and reprogramming the music for the series, leading ten performances of the inaugural season's fifteen programs. In addition to guest collaborators (including pianists Emanuel Ax and Yefim Bronfman, organist Paul Jacobs, and nine Cleveland Orchestra principal players), the inaugural season featured two solo recital bonus episodes, created by pianist Mitsuko Uchida and cellist Alisa Weilerstein.



Subscriber access for another season: Severance subscribers and donors have been automatically renewed for another full season as a benefit of their ongoing support of The Cleveland Orchestra. Their access to Adella Premium content will continue as long as they remain a Severance Season subscriber and/or a donor to the Annual Fund of $300 or more. No credit card or promo code required: It is no longer necessary for a valid credit card to be on file for Adella Premium subscriptions to be enabled and no promotional code is required. If Adella Premium Subscribers have questions about their account or these changes, please contact adellahelp@clevelandorchestra.com or call the Adella Helpline at 216-456-8401 during business hours Monday to Wednesday, 9:00AM to 6:00PM or Thursday to Saturday, 12:00PM to 8:00PM.



For patrons paying monthly for Adella Premium access, payments have been paused until the second season of In Focus begins in February 2022. Adella Premium subscribers will still have access to all the current and new content on the platform during this time.



Adella is The Cleveland Orchestra's digital streaming service premiered in October 2020. The Adella app and digital media offering is named after the Orchestra's founder, Adella Prentiss Hughes. Adella is free to download and access, and includes free content from the Orchestra's Archives, On A Personal Note podcast, and other performance highlights. For more information, visit clevelandorchestra.com/attend/adella/ and adella.live/.



To view premium content, such as the Orchestra's new In Focus concert series, guests will need access to Adella Premium. This service can be purchased for $34.99/month. Adella Premium is also automatically available to The Cleveland Orchestra's Severance subscribers (including Members Club, The Circle, and Frequent Fan Card holders) and donors who contribute more than $300 annually. Those interested in purchasing a Severance subscription or membership can contact the Cleveland Orchestra Ticket Office by phone at 216-231-1111, e-mail boxoffice@clevelandorchestra.com, or at clevelandorchestra.com.