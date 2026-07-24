A MOTOWN CHRISTMAS to Return to Playhouse Square, Produced by Karamu House

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Christmas in July is here! Tickets are on sale now for the holiday production A Motown Christmas, produced by Karamu House in partnership with Playhouse Square, and presented in its second year at the Hanna Theatre at Playhouse Square. Performances will run November 27 – December 13, 2026. Tickets start at $25 each and are available at playhousesquare.org or by calling 216-241-6000.

Created and adapted by Nate Jacobs, A Motown Christmas is a lively, toe-tapping musical experience that combines the magic of Christmas with the timeless appeal of Motown's greatest hits. This joyful production returns by popular demand, taking you on a journey through the legendary Motown catalogue, showcasing iconic songs by artists like The Temptations, The Supremes, The Jackson 5, and more, alongside original Christmas classics by Motown legends Stevie Wonder, Smokey Robinson, and Marvin Gaye.

Led by the dynamic team of director Tony F. Sias, musical director Dr. David M. Thomas and choreographer Errin Weaver, this holiday celebration brings together the soulful sounds that defined generations with the spirit of the season. From beloved hits to original festive tunes, A Motown Christmas delivers an unforgettable theatrical experience that will have audiences singing and dancing along.

“A Motown Christmas is a celebration of the music that has brought generations together,” says Sias. “Audiences will relive timeless Motown classics while celebrating the holiday season. We're thrilled to once again share this beloved tradition with audiences at Playhouse Square.”

A Motown Christmas will be staged at the Hanna Theatre at Playhouse Square for 17 performances, November 27 – December 13, 2026. Both matinee and evening showtimes are offered.

The full performance schedule is as follows:

Friday, November 27 at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, November 28 at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, November 29 at 3:00 p.m.

Wednesday, December 2 at 11:00 a.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, December 3 at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, December 4 at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, December 5 at 2:00 and 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, December 6 at 3:00 p.m.

Wednesday, December 9 at 11:00 a.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, December 10 at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, December 11 at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, December 12 at 2:00 and 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, December 13 at 3:00 p.m.

Tickets for all performances are currently on sale and can be purchased online at playhousesquare.org or by calling 216-241-6000. Groups of 10 or more are encouraged to call 216-640-8600.

In 2023 Karamu House was the first organization to be granted Affiliate Company status at Playhouse Square, a designation for established, professional Northeast Ohio arts organizations that are significant to our cultural life and have a relationship with Playhouse Square. More information about Karamu House is available at karamuhouse.org.

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