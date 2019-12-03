2020 Blossom Music Festival to Include LORD OF THE RINGS In Concert

Next summer at Blossom Music Center in Cuyahoga Falls, experience The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring in concert with The Cleveland Orchestra. This 2020 Blossom Music Festival movie concert includes the film shown on large screens, with its Academy Award® and Grammy®-winning score by composer Howard Shore performed live by The Cleveland Orchestra. Concert tickets go on sale Tuesday, December 10, 2019 - just in time for holiday gift shopping - through the Severance Hall Ticket Office, online at clevelandorchestra.com, or by calling Cleveland Orchestra Ticket Services at 216-231-1111 or 1-800-686-1141.



On July 17, 18, and 19, 2020, relive the first installment of Peter Jackson's fantasy adventure trilogy, based on the novels of J.R.R. Tolkien. A long-lost ring has been found and, through twists of fate, is in the possession of a small hobbit named Frodo Baggins. When Gandalf the grey wizard discovers this ring is in fact the all-powerful One Ring, Frodo must lead an epic quest to Mount Doom in order to destroy it. He is joined by Gandalf, Legolas the elf, Gimli the dwarf, Aragorn, Boromir, and his three hobbit friends Merry, Pippin, and Samwise - the Fellowship of the Ring. Howard Shore's score captures Fellowship's sweeping emotion, thrilling vistas, and grand journeys.



This concert joins the previously announced Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets™ in concert as part of the 2020 Blossom Music Festival season. Tickets for Harry Potter are on sale now. The complete season will be announced early in 2020. The Blossom Music Festival's season sponsor is The J.M. Smucker Co.



Ticket Information

Pavilion ticket prices start at $36 for adults and $15 for children (excluding box seats). Individual lawn tickets start at $26. Two Under 18s Free lawn tickets are available for every one adult lawn ticket purchased. For this concert, there will be limited General Admission areas in the Pavilion available to lawn ticket holders. Individual pavilion and lawn tickets can be purchased through the Severance Hall Ticket Office, online at clevelandorchestra.com, or by calling Cleveland Orchestra Ticket Services at 216-231-1111 or 1-800-686-1141. This concert will be included on the Blossom Music Festival pops subscription package, with further details to be announced in 2020

For a limited time, Lawn Ticket Books, which include 10 adult vouchers, 20 Under 18s Free vouchers, and two free upgrade passes, can be purchased for $155 - a savings of $20 over the regular $175 price. This special deal is valid until December 31.

A special pre-sale for this concert, available for current and recent subscribers to the 2019 Blossom Music Festival season and 2019-20 Cleveland Orchestra Severance Hall season, will begin on Wednesday, December 4.



The Blossom Box Office opens for the season beginning on Saturday, May 30, and will be open throughout the summer on Saturdays and Sundays from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. and from 1:00 p.m. through intermission on festival performance days.

Family-Friendly Under 18s Free Tickets Continues at Every Blossom Music Festival Concert

Under 18s Free is a program of The Cleveland Orchestra's Center for Future Audiences. The Center, created with a lead endowment gift from the Maltz Family Foundation, was established to develop new generations of audiences for Cleveland Orchestra concerts in Northeast Ohio. Under 18s Free continues to foster young audiences by making attending Orchestra concerts affordable for families, offering free Lawn tickets to young people, 17 and under, for every Blossom Music Festival concert again this season. More than 175,000 young people have attended Blossom Music Festival concerts since the Center for Future Audiences was inaugurated.



At Blossom, this program offers Under 18s Free Lawn Passes (two per regular-priced adult paid admission) to young people for any Blossom Music Festival subscription concert each summer. These tickets can be ordered online (once individual tickets for each Blossom season go on sale) or through the Ticket Office.

Lawn Ticket Books Include Two Pavilion Upgrades and Under 18s Free Vouchers

Lawn Ticket Books, a great way to save on tickets for the entire Blossom Music Festival season, include vouchers for children 17 and under. Each book has 10 adult vouchers and two free pavilion upgrade passes - plus 20 Under 18s Free vouchers. Lawn Ticket Books can be used for this special movie event. Contact the Box Office or visit clevelandorchestra.com for information. For a limited time (through December 31), Lawn Ticket Books can be purchased for $155 - a savings of $20 over the regular price of $175.



Group Ticket Sales

Discounts are available for groups of 10 or more. Call the Cleveland Orchestra Group Sales Office at Severance Hall at 216-231-7493 for more information.





