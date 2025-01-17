THE CAT IN THE HAT To Be Presented At The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati In February

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The third show in The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati 24-25 Farewell MainStage Season at the Taft Theatre is Dr. Seuss's The Cat in the Hat February 15-24, 2025.

From the moment his tall, red-and-white-striped hat appears around the door, Sally and her brother know that The Cat in the Hat (Local 12's Bob Herzog) is the funniest, most mischievous cat that they have ever met. With the trickiest of tricks and the craziest of ideas, he is certainly loads of fun. He turns a rainy afternoon into an amazing adventure… but what will mom find when she gets home…?

TCT's production will be directed by A. James Jones and will feature the Cincinnati Circus Company, along with a whole lot of audience participation in the pre-show experience. Don't be late for this show!

Ideal for ages 4+. This production runs approximately an hour without intermission.

At The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati, we believe theatre is for everyone. That's why we are so excited to present our eighth season of MainStage Sensory-Friendly performances, with the Sensory-Friendly/Accessible performance on Tuesday, February 18 at 10 AM.

This performance is a great outing for people of all ages with sensory needs, perfect for School Field Trips as well as families. It is intended for individuals with developmental and physical disabilities, including those on the autism spectrum who may benefit, and their classmates and families, not for the general public.

Only 500 $10 tickets will be sold in The Taft Theatre (which seats 2,200) giving patrons plenty of room to spread out and enjoy the show comfortably.

Performed in a Judgment-Free Zone, come as you are—everyone is welcome! Featuring softer lights and gentler sounds, making it a cozy experience. Special effects like fog and strobes in the audience? Not this time! Patrons who need a break can chill out in our Quiet Area in the lobby, staffed with a friendly expert. Additional resources for the performance, such as a Character Guide, a Guide to Attending the Show at Home, and a downloadable Social Narrative (in Word format) are available a week before the performance.

A committee of experts in the field was created to aid TCT with these performances, including staff members from Theatre Development Fund's Autism Theatre Initiative, Cincinnati Children's Starting Our Adventure Right (SOAR) program, CCHMC/ Cincinnati Leadership Education in Neurodevelopmental and Related Disabilities (LEND) program, Cincinnati Occupational Therapy Institute, Cincinnati State's Occupational Therapy Assistant Technology Program, Autism Connections - Cincinnati, Down Syndrome Association of Greater Cincinnati, The Point Arc of Northern Kentucky, Best Point Education & Behavioral Health, Stepping Stones, Inc., Jenn Jordan of Q102.

Additionally, The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati presents eight additional performances of Dr. Seuss's The Cat in the Hat for school students, including an exclusive homeschool performance. Tickets are $10 per student, with one free adult admission for every 15 students. Call Pam Young at 513-569-8080 ext. 13 for details. Free proficiency test-focused Study Guides are available online at www.thechildrenstheatre.com.

Dani Lobello, Director of Production and Sound Designer. Samantha Reno, Scenic Designer. Yelena Babinskaya, Lighting Designer. Jeff Shearer, Original Costume Designer. Roderick Justice, Additional Costume Design. Maggie Foley & Andrew Nunley, Technical Direction. Jason Romney, Additional Sound Design. Adam Borchers, Properties Supervisor. Jadi Davis, Production Stage Manager.

To purchase tickets, visit thechildrenstheatre.com or call the TCT Box Office at 513.569.8080 x10, Monday - Friday from 9 AM to 5 PM.

Comments