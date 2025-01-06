SEUSSICAL Opens At The Carnegie January 31

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Carnegie and University of Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music (CCM) are joining forces this winter for a wildly imaginative, all-new production of SEUSSICAL. Audiences are invited to step into the magical world of Dr. Seuss as his beloved characters come alive in a joyous adventure for the whole family.

This enchanting musical immerses audiences in a fantastical journey that sparks laughter, captures hearts, and leaves lasting memories. Featuring a cast of students from the Musical Theatre program at CCM, SEUSSICAL will transport both young and old to a place where imagination knows no bounds!

“Whether you're discovering SEUSSICAL for the first time or you're a long-time fan, you'll delight in this wonderfully creative production,” says Tyler Gabbard, Director of Theatre at The Carnegie. “The creative team and cast are bringing a vibrant new vision to the show that celebrates the power of theatre—its ability to spark imagination, transport us to new worlds, and embrace our differences. It's SEUSSICAL like you've never seen before!”

The production is directed by Rachel Stevens. A director, developer, educator and acting coach, Stevens was assistant director on the Broadway run of the Tony Award-winning musical Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812. Her Off-Broadway credits include Smart Blonde (associate director, 59E59) and Preludes (assistant director, Lincoln Center Theater, LCT3), and her New York directing and devising credits include work with The Civilians' R&D Group, SheNYC Festival, NYMF, Theatre Now, TheaterWorksUSA and New York Film Academy. Her regional credits include a production of Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812 at American Repertory Theatre directed by Rachel Chavkin and The Bandstand at Paper Mill Playhouse directed by Andy Blankenbuehler, along with productions at Quantum Theatre, City Theatre Company and Front Porch Theatricals. Stevens, along with choreographer Jessica Harris and music director Julie Spangler, are on the Musical Theatre faculty at CCM; all three are making their Carnegie debut.

Returning to The Carnegie, Monique Churchill delighted audiences with her BroadwayWorld Award winning turn as Lauren in Kinky Boots. Churchill plays lovable bird next door Gertrude McFuzz. Carnegie audiences will also recognize Matthew Danforth who appeared alongside Churchill in Guys and Dolls.

Tickets range from $18-$45 and may be purchased by calling (859) 957-1940 or by visiting thecarnegie.com.

