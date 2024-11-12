SANTA CLAUS: THE MUSICAL Comes to The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati's 24-25 MainStage Season at the Taft Theatre will continue with Santa Claus: The Musical. Performances will run December 7-16, 2024. This is the company's last season at the Taft Theatre before opening the reimagined Emery Theater in October 2025.

Book by Noah Putterman. Music & Lyrics by David Christensen & Luke Holloway. The show features Local 12’s Bob Herzog as Nick, Santa’s chosen replacement.

It’s Christmas Eve! After 1,000 years of faithful service, Santa and Mrs. Claus announce their decision to hang up the big red suit and train a replacement. Enter Nick (Bob Herzog): a website designer and single dad to tech-savvy daughter, Bea. With pressures mounting–and a jealous, naughty elf thwarting their every move–will everyone in Santa’s Workshop come together in time for Nick to take the reins?

Jingle jam-packed with a sleigh full of fun, energetic, and original holiday music, Santa Claus: The Musical‘s heartwarming story and score put joyful audiences in the spirit of the season!

TCT's production will be directed and choreographed by Anthony C. Daniel. As a Director/Choreographer, Anthony C. Daniel’s regional credits include The Sound of Music (starring Emilie Kouatchou), Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Kinky Boots, Sister Act, Mary Poppins, Tick, Tick…Boom!, Million Dollar Quartet, The Little Mermaid, Murder For Two, The Marvelous Wonderettes, and more. National/International Tours: Associate Director - The Sound of Music, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Cheers! Live on Stage, the American Premieres of The Boy Who Loved Batman, Grumpy Old Men: The Musical, A Complicated Woman, and The Witches of Eastwick. As an Educator, Anthony has worked with numerous collegiate institutions across the country and for the Broadway Dreams Foundation.

Santa Claus: The Musical is ideal for ages 4+. This production runs approximately one hour without intermission.

Comments