Review: THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW at The Carnegie

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The anticipation leading up to the midnight performance of The Rocky Horror Show at The Carnegie in Covington, Kentucky this weekend was palpable. The history of Rocky Horror as a whole is fascinating, from its stage premiere in 1973 to the movie adaptation known as The Rocky Horror Picture Show two years later. People knew even then that they were seeing something outrageous and special, and the community of fans has implemented its own traditions over time. Midnight showings, shouting out at the stage/screen, bringing props to throw around, and arriving to the theater in costume were all a big part of these. This latest production which takes place just across the river from Cincinnati, Ohio made sure to include all of these options for its patrons, both old and new to the Rocky Horror experience.

The Carnegie’s recognizes that The Rocky Horror Show has always paid homage to the science-fiction film genre and uses its design opportunities to emphasize that dramatically. Not only is the theatre itself an exceptional venue to present this particular musical with its gorgeous proscenium outline, but they set up the stage to appear even more like a classic movie theater, using black and white video projections across a shredded scrim to create an incredible effect throughout various points of the night.

The six ensemble members were dressed in reimagined theater usher uniforms to fit the theme, guiding the audience through the evening and elevating the adventure. They also hosted a particularly raunchy game before the show started to set the expectations of the kind of night to expect. The Rocky Horror Show has many opportunities to incorporate audience participation, and The Carnegie was prepped for this with prop bags that could be purchased beforehand in the lobby area. In addition to the ensemble demonstrating the props’ uses, they also led the speech interjections where anyone can call out to the stage to make a joke.

The Rocky Horror Show is a unique theatrical piece with many adult themes, and the show only works if the cast and crew are completely dedicated to the absurd and taboo nature of it all. Luckily for The Carnegie, they know how to resource great talent to achieve this, with director Eric Byrd leading the way to formulate a standout production. The notable casting announcement of Dusty Ray Bottoms (RuPaul’s Drag Race) as Frank-N-Furter made the community especially excited, as their history in pageantry was sure to be put to good use in their interpretation of the historic role. A raving success, Bottoms owned the stage every instant they were present. As was necessary, the camp element was built up to an extreme, and Bottoms matched the vibe perfectly, balancing their strong personality with an ability to collaborate with the group.

Local icon and artist Pam Kravetz stepped into the Narrator role, bringing in loud applause and cheers upon each of her entrances from the enthusiastic audience. A separate and non-involved figure of the show, she escorts the viewers through the details of the night the events took place. Tommy Sanders and Caroline Rakestraw portray Brad and Janet, an innocent and happy-go-lucky couple who are reluctantly swept up in the craziness at the castle. There they are greeted by other zany characters such as Magenta (Sam Evans), Columbia (Tommi Lea), and Riff Raff (Kyle Taylor), the last of whom resembles a sort of punk pirate with a disturbing demeanor.

The musical numbers in The Rocky Horror Show are so fun and varied, and this cast’s skills make the harmonies and choreography reach their potential. The famous “Time Warp” song is effectively energizing, Bottoms’ “Sweet Transvestite” makes a huge impression as Frank-N-Furter’s introduction, and the underrated “Super Heroes” closes out the story with a haunting sensation.

The Rocky Horror Show is set to conclude its run at The Carnegie on July 7, 2024. To learn more information and to purchase tickets, visit thecarnegie.com or click on the link below.

Photo credit: Mikki Schaffner

Comments