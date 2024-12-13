Review: HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS at the Aronoff Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Cincinnati is feeling the holiday cheer, even more so now that the National Broadway Tour of How the Grinch Stole Christmas has come to town for the week! The classic story by Dr. Seuss is brought to the stage, featuring songs both old and new. With its spectacular design elements and a talented, lively cast, How the Grinch Stole Christmas is a great outing not only for any family looking to celebrate some Christmas spirit, but also for any fan of the tale or a theatre enthusiast with an appreciation for shows targeted towards younger audiences.

This iteration of How the Grinch Stole Christmas keeps very closely to the original book and the 1966 cartoon television special that followed. While the full-length movie adaptations from 2000 and 2018 expanded the story to explore different characters and themes, this staged musical version extends the spoken, rhyming verse in the original poetic style and adds songs to delve into different feelings and activities. In “One of a Kind”, the Grinch delivers a show stopping solo number to assert his positive attitude towards his independence (while throwing in references to Barbra Streisand and Marilyn Monroe, going into full diva mode). Meanwhile, the Whos have their recurring ensemble song “Who Likes Christmas?” to exclaim their passion towards the holiday.

However, it’s not The Grinch without the two utterly significant songs in which Dr. Seuss himself wrote the lyrics: “Welcome, Christmas” and “You’re a Mean One, Mr. Grinch.” Luckily for the audience, both are prevalent in this production, with the former being sweetly sung by the citizens of Whoville, and the latter brilliantly performed by Old Max (W. Scott Stewart), whose clean baritone voice is so satisfying to the ear while singing this tune. Everyone listening is simultaneously following their expectations in their own minds, and this solid rendition is definitely a highlight in the show.

Another standout member of the cast is Xavier McKnight, a veteran of The Grinch returning to the show this season. He plays Young Max, the pup who acts as an assistant and companion of sorts to the Grinch, as well as the only living being he’s open to being around. McKnight’s exuberant energy lights up the stage, and his movement skills portraying a dog are highly impressive and add greatly to the comedic effect.

Any version of The Grinch only succeeds if there’s a committed actor in the title role though, and Joshua Woodie lives up to the task. He knows how to stretch a funny yet uncomfortable moment in just the right way that results in laughter throughout the audience. He handles the show with expertise, and it’s clear in his techniques that he would easily succeed in a wide variety of roles.

One of the best parts of the show that really exemplified the bright holiday spirit is the incredible set design, with the backdrops drawn in the style of the original book’s illustrations. In addition to tapping into the nostalgia across all ages, the black and white sketch backdrops also demonstrate themselves as a welcome contrast to other bright elements, such as the vibrant costumes and lighting. It’s truly a visual treat across the whole show.

How the Grinch Stole Christmas is now playing at the Aronoff Center in Cincinnati, Ohio through December 15th, 2024. For tickets at this location, visit cincinnatiarts.org or click on the link below. Extremely limited tickets remain for all remaining performances, but the tour continues across the country in various cities through December 29th before it concludes for the season. For more information on the tour as a whole, visit grinchmusical.com.

Photo Credit: Jeremy Daniel

