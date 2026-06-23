ROCKY MOUNTAIN HIGH EXPERIENCE: A John Denver Christmas is Coming to Aronoff Center

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Rocky Mountain High Experience: A John Denver Christmas starring Rick Schuler will play the Aronoff Center’s intimate Jarson-Kaplan Theater on Friday, December 18, 2026 at 7:30 PM and Saturday, December 19, 2026 at 2:00 PM & 7:30 PM as part of the Cincinnati Arts Association’s 2026-27 Season.

Get ready to fall in love with the holidays all over again! Rocky Mountain High Experience: A John Denver Christmas whisks you back to the 1970s – a golden era when John Denver's music lit up the airwaves and warmed hearts across America.

Acclaimed performer Rick Schuler brings it all roaring back to life in a holiday concert you'll be talking about for months. Sing along to the Denver classics you know by heart: "Rocky Mountain High," "Take Me Home, Country Roads," "Annie's Song," and "Sunshine On My Shoulders,” – each one more stirring than the last.

Then prepare for pure holiday magic as the evening pays loving tribute to Denver's legendary Christmas specials. Picture the warmth of seasonal treasures like "Aspenglow," "Silent Night," "Joy to the World," and "Chestnuts Roasting On An Open Fire" – the perfect soundtrack to the most wonderful time of the year.

Whether you’re a lifelong superfan or first-time listener, it doesn't matter. You'll walk out inspired, uplifted, and bursting with holiday cheer. This is a celebration for all ages, and the one show this season you absolutely cannot miss. Come experience the magic of John Denver, live!

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