Bramble Elementary Joins JUMPSTART THEATRE Program in Cincinnati

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The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati (TCT) has announced that Bramble Elementary has been selected as the newest local school to participate in the JumpStart Theatre program beginning with the 2026–2027 school year.

The Educational Theatre Foundation (ETF), in collaboration with New York City-based companies iTheatrics and Music Theatre International, created JumpStart Theatre, a three-year scalable program designed to build sustainable musical theatre programs in underserved schools that previously had none.

Bramble Elementary was selected following an application and review process that included site visits and interviews with school administrators and the educators who will lead the program.

'We are thrilled to welcome Bramble Elementary to the JumpStart Theatre family,' said Kim Kern, President and CEO of The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati. 'This program gives educators the training, tools and ongoing support they need to create meaningful and self-sustaining theatre experiences for their students. We look forward to partnering with Bramble Elementary and watching their program grow over the next three years.'

Through JumpStart Theatre, Bramble Elementary will receive services and materials valued at $12,000, including professional training, mentoring and production support. Students will have opportunities to participate in many aspects of creating and presenting a musical theatre production, both onstage and behind the scenes.

Teams of three or more educators from each participating school take part in professional development boot camps throughout the year. Led by experienced teaching artists, the workshops provide training in areas of musical theatre production and are designed to empower school teams to develop programs they can continue independently.

LOCAL STUDENTS TAKE THE STAGE AT THE JUMPSTART THEATRE SHOWCASE

TCT also recently celebrated the accomplishments of its participating JumpStart Theatre schools during the annual JumpStart Theatre Showcase, held April 14, 2026, at TCT's Red Bank facility.

Students from Batavia Middle School, Covedale Elementary, Spencer Center for Gifted and Exceptional Students, Mt. Washington School and Shroder High School came together to perform, celebrate one another's work and share what they had learned throughout the school year.

'The Showcase is always an inspiring reminder of what can happen when students are given the opportunity to express themselves through theatre,' said Angelo Cerniglia, TCT Education Director. 'The confidence, creativity and teamwork they demonstrate are extraordinary. We are incredibly proud of the students and educators from each participating school.'

The annual Showcase brings JumpStart Theatre schools together in a supportive environment where students can perform for their peers and celebrate the progress of theatre programs throughout the region.

For more information about the JumpStart Theatre program or to make a gift, visit thechildrenstheatre.com/jumpstart-theatre-program/.

ABOUT THE CHILDREN'S THEATRE OF CINCINNATI

At 107 years old, The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati is the nation's oldest professional theatre for young audiences and the only professional theatre in the region devoted entirely to children. In 2025, TCT reopened the restored historic Emery Theater, now the most technologically advanced theater in the country and home to its MainStage productions. Through TCT MainStage, TCT on Tour, and TCT Academy, TCT educates, entertains, and inspires more than 100,000 children and families each year, awakening a lifelong love of theatre in the young and the young at heart. For more information, visit thechildrenstheatre.com.

ABOUT THE EDUCATIONAL THEATRE FOUNDATION

The Educational Theatre Foundation is the philanthropic arm of the Educational Theatre Association, whose shared vision is to build a global community of creative problem solvers, effective collaborators and empathetic individuals through theatre. ETF advances the field of educational theatre by broadening representation and increasing access for all. Learn more at foundation.schooltheatre.org.

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