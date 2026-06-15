NILADRI KUMAAR: THE SPACE BETWEEN THE NOTES is Coming to the Aronoff Center This Fall

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Sitar Maestro Niladri Kumaar will bring his The Space Between the Notes concert tour to the Aronoff Center’s Jarson-Kaplan Theater for one performance only on Wednesday, October 14, 2026, at 7:30 PM as part of the Cincinnati Arts Association’s CAA PRESENTS! 2026-27 Season.

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 19 at 10:00 AM online, (513) 621-2787 [ARTS], and the Aronoff Center Ticket Office. For group sales (10 or more), call (513) 977-4155. Prices include all applicable fees and taxes and are subject to change.

Sitar Maestro Niladri Kumaar is hailed as a maverick musician and composer, a celebrated cultural ambassador, and an icon of Indian music. One of the most compelling and innovative artists of his generation, he is a devoted exponent of Indian classical music—widely regarded as a source of national pride and among the most sought-after Indian musicians today. He frequently collaborated with the late Zakir Hussain, and together their sitar-tabla duo became one of their most popular and celebrated musical partnerships.

Space Between the Notes is an extraordinary live recording of these two maestros in concert in Mumbai, India. Set for release later this year, it stands as their only recorded performance together. Honoring the musical tradition they shared, Niladri continues to expand the global reach of Indian music with a specially curated 2026–27 concert tour featuring his sitar, zitar, and an ensemble of Indian and American musicians.

Niladri weaves his signature, spellbinding melodies in a distinctive style that blends centuries-old tradition with bold creative innovation. The tour also pays tribute to the unique musical bond between these two masters through selections from their album, presented live on stage. Space Between the Notes is a powerful musical journey—rooted in tradition and certain to resonate deeply with audiences.

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