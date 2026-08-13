A CHRISTMAS CAROL to Welcome Mark Mineart as Scrooge at Cincinnati Playhouse

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Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park announced today that Mark Mineart will take on the role of Ebenezer Scrooge in the upcoming production of A Christmas Carol, presented by First Financial Bank. The holiday favorite begins performances in Moe and Jack's Place – The Rouse Theatre on Friday, Nov. 20 and runs through Sunday, Dec. 27, 2026.

Mineart is returning to A Christmas Carol as Scrooge, having played Mr. Fezziwig and the Ghost of Christmas Present in the Playhouse production from 1999-2003. He also appeared in the Playhouse productions of Much Ado About Nothing (1999) and Mr. Roberts (2004).

“While A Christmas Carol remains the same beloved production from year-to-year, sharp theatregoers will often note that we always infuse it with something new every season,” said Blake Robison, Osborn Family Producing Artistic Director, who adapted the script and directed the original production. “Every new Scrooge brings his own flair to the role. We're excited to welcome Mark back to the Christmas Carol family and introduce his Scrooge to our community.”

Mineart has worked as an actor, director, and fight director for over 30 years. He has appeared on and off Broadway with such stars as Denzel Washington and Kelsey Grammer and worked at many of the nation's most well-respected and award-winning regional theatres. Mineart is currently an Associate Professor of Theatre Performance at Otterbein University.

In Charles Dickens' classic tale, Ebenezer Scrooge is a greedy curmudgeon who finds his heart changing when three spirits and the ghost of a long-lost friend show him the errors of his ways. Across one fateful Christmas Eve night, Scrooge recalls the warmth and generosity of past loved ones, learns the value of kindness through Tiny Tim and the Cratchit family and glimpses a terrifying future should his heart remain the same. Featuring dazzling set, costume and lighting designs, A Christmas Carol promises a magical holiday experience for your family.

Tickets from $39, depending on seat location and performance day, are available at cincyplay.com.

A Christmas Carol is presented by First Financial Bank. Design Sponsor is Roto Rooter. Bob Cratchit Sponsor is Bahl & Gaynor. Student Matinee Sponsor is The Estate of Peggy Barrett. Additional support provided by Barbara Fitch and the Stona Fitch Family. The 2026-27 Season is presented by The Scheuler Group.

The Playhouse is supported by the generosity of tens of thousands of contributors to the annual ArtsWave Campaign, the region's primary source for arts funding. The Ohio Arts Council helps fund the Playhouse with state tax dollars to encourage economic growth, educational excellence and cultural enrichment for all Ohioans.

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