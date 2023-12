Last Chance to Vote for the BWW Cincinnati Awards; Voting Ends 12/31

It's the final week to vote for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Cincinnati Awards... Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2023 BroadwayWorld Cincinnati Standings

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Eric Byrd - GUYS AND DOLLS - The Carnegie 57%

Diane Lala - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - UC-CCM 10%

Jules Breslin - KINKY BOOTS - Cincinnati Music Theatre 5%

Rachel Perin - AS YOU LIKE IT - Cincinnati Shakespeare Company 5%

Jenna Treinen - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Xavier University Theatre 5%

Maddie Jones - DISNEY’S DESCENDANTS - The Children’s Theatre of Cincinnati 5%

Abby Farmer - ABOVE THE SAND - Mason Community Players 4%

Amanda Marasch - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER - Footlighters, Inc. 4%

Eric Byrd - FOOTLOOSE - The Warsaw Federal Incline Theatre 3%

Peyton Wright - LIZZIE - THE MUSICAL - Xavier University Theatre 3%

Jay & Jenny Goodlett - BRIGHT STAR - Covedale Center for the Performing Arts 1%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Rainy Edwards - AS YOU LIKE IT - Cincinnati Shakespeare Company 41%

Erin Donnelly - KINKY BOOTS - The Carnegie 20%

Allison Jones - SINGIN' IN THE RAIN - The Carnegie 6%

Kristie Marasch & Carolyn Marinez - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER - Footlighters, Inc. 6%

Brittanie McKenna Travis - FELLOW TRAVELERS - Patrica Corbett Auditorium 5%

Jeff Shearer - DISNEY’S DESCENDANTS - The Children’s Theatre of Cincinnati 5%

Gail Rudolph and Linda Geering - ABOVE THE SAND - Mason Community Players 3%

Jessica Pitcairn - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Xavier University Theatre 3%

Daryl Harris - TROUBLE IN MIND - Cincinnati Shakespeare Company 2%

Allison Jones - KISS ME KATE - The Covedale Center for the Performing Arts 2%

Rainy Edwards - GASLIGHT - Cincinnati Shakespeare Company 2%

Jessica Pitcairn - 9 TO 5 - Xavier University Theatre 2%

Allison Jones - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - The Warsaw Federal Incline Theatre 2%

Noelle Wedig - ALL-ONE! THE DR. BRONNER'S PLAY - Know Theatre of Cincinnati 1%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Lindsey Augusta Mercer - KINKY BOOTS - The Carnegie 51%

Maggie Perrino - SINGIN' IN THE RAIN - The Carnegie 8%

Dee Anne Bryll - MAN OF LA MANCHA - The Warsaw Federal Incline Theatre 4%

Greg Eldridge & Daria Zholnerova - FELLOW TRAVELERS - Patricia Corbett Auditorium 4%

Lara Gonzalez - ABOVE THE SAND - Mason Community Players 4%

Brant Russell - AS YOU LIKE IT - Cincinnati Shakespeare Company 4%

Stephen Skiles - LIZZIE - THE MUSICAL - Xavier University Theatre 3%

Hannah Ryan - SPRING AWAKENING - UC-CCM 3%

Chad Brinkman - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER - Footlighters, Inc. 3%

Ed Cohen - BRIGHT STAR - Covedale Center for the Performing Arts 3%

Roderick Justice - DISNEY’S MOANA - The Children’s Theatre of Cincinnati 2%

Maddie Jones - PRINCESS & FROG - The Children’s Theatre of Cincinnati 2%

Stephen Skiles - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Xavier University Theatre 2%

Rodney Neal - HOLIDAY INN - Rise Up Performing Arts 2%

Jerry Wiesenhahn - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Footlighters, Inc. 2%

Eric Byrd - FOOTLOOSE - The Warsaw Federal Incline Theatre 1%

Nate Bertone - RUDOLPH THE RED-NOSED REINDEER JR. - The Children’s Theatre of Cincinnati 1%

Joe Stollenwerk - MUSICALS SHE WROTE - Cincinnati Music Theatre 1%



Best Direction Of A Play

Lynn Meyers - MORNING SUN - Ensemble Theatre Company 50%

Darnell Pierre Benjamin - LADY DAY AT EMERSON'S BAR & GRILL - The Carnegie 8%

Torie Wiggins - TROUBLE IN MIND - Cincinnati Shakespeare Company 7%

Jerry Wiesenhahn - AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY - Mariemont Players 6%

Tessa D’Errico - GRUESOME PLAYGROUND INJURIES - Xavier University Theatre 5%

Ray Lebowski - ESCANABA IN DA MOONLIGHT - Mason Community Players 4%

Aaron Rossini - OUR TOWN - Xavier University Theatre 4%

Darnell Pierre Benjamin - SWEAT - Ensemble Theatre Company 3%

Tom Peters - A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE - Tri-County Players 3%

Jemma Alix Levy - LITTLE WOMEN - Cincinnati Shakespeare Company 3%

Chris Stewart - NICOLA TESLA - The Children’s Theatre of Cincinnati 2%

Jemma Alix Levy - THE TAMING OF THE SHREW - Cincinnati Shakespeare Company 2%

Erika MacDonald - ALL-ONE! THE DR. BRONNER'S PLAY - Know Theatre of Cincinnati 1%



Best Ensemble

SPRING AWAKENING - UC-CCM 11%

KINKY BOOTS - Cincinnati Music Theatre 7%

MAN OF LA MANCHA - The Warsaw Federal Incline Theatre 7%

A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER - Footlighters, Inc. 6%

THE REWARDS OF BEING FRANK - Cincinnati Shakespeare Company 6%

FELLOW TRAVELERS - Patricia Corbett Auditorium 5%

RUDOLPH THE RED NOSED REINDEER - The Children’s Theatre of Cincinnati 5%

ABOVE THE SAND - Mason Community Players 5%

AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY - Mariemont Players 4%

SOMETHING ROTTEN - Xavier University Theatre 4%

FOOTLOOSE - The Warsaw Federal Incline Theatre 4%

OUR TOWN - Xavier University Theatre 4%

PRINCESS & FROG - The Children’s Theatre of Cincinnati 3%

SWEAT - Ensemble Theatre Company 3%

TROUBLE IN MIND - Cincinnati Shakespeare Company 3%

BRIGHT STAR - Covedale Center for the Performing Arts 3%

DISNEY’S MOANA - The Children’s Theatre of Cincinnati 3%

HOLIDAY INN - Rise Up Performing Arts 3%

LIZZIE - THE MUSICAL - Xavier University Theatre 3%

THE LIVING DEAD - Cincinnati Shakespeare Company 3%

THE TAMING OF THE SHREW - Cincinnati Shakespeare Company 2%

A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Covedale Center for the Performing Arts 2%

COMPANY - Loveland Stage Company 2%

ESCANABA IN DA MOONLIGHT - Mason Community Players 2%

MUSICALS SHE WROTE - Cincinnati Music Theatre 1%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Laura Glover - GASLIGHT - Cincinnati Shakespeare Company 43%

Alaina Pizzoferrato - KINKY BOOTS - The Carnegie 20%

Baron Leon - FELLOW TRAVELERS - Patricia Corbett Auditorium 6%

Ben Gantose - DISNEY’S MOANA - The Children’s Theatre of Cincinnati 5%

Chad Brinkman - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER - Footlighters, Inc. 5%

Joe Mitchell - GRUESOME PLAYGROUND INJURIES - Xavier University Theatre 4%

Joe Beumer - LIZZIE - THE MUSICAL - Xavier University Theatre 3%

Bob Kessler - PUFFS - Loveland Stage Company 3%

Jessica Drayton - AS YOU LIKE IT - Cincinnati Shakespeare Company 3%

Jessica Drayton - TROUBLE IN MIND - Cincinnati Shakespeare Company 2%

Robert Carlton Stimmel - TAMING OF THE SHREW - Cincinnati Shakespeare Company 2%

Elizabeth Boland - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Footlighters, Inc. 2%

Alec Schneider - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Xavier University Theatre 1%

Krista Billings - OUR TOWN - Xavier University Theatre 1%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Ryan Heinrich - MAN OF LA MANCHA - The Warsaw Federal Incline Theatre 53%

Julie Spangler - SPRING AWAKENING - UC-CCM 8%

Scot Buza - LIZZIE - THE MUSICAL - Xavier University Theatre 6%

William Langley - FELLOW TRAVELERS - Patricia Corbett Auditorium 6%

Charlie Wilhelm - KINKY BOOTS - Cincinnati Music Theatre 5%

Mark Femia - DISNEY’S MOANA - The Children’s Theatre of Cincinnati 5%

Tom and Sara Davis - ABOVE THE SAND - Mason Community Players 4%

Alan Masters - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER - Footlighters, Inc. 4%

Damon Stevens - FOOTLOOSE - The Warsaw Federal Incline Theatre 3%

Jason Alexander Holmes - PRINCESS & FROG - The Children’s Theatre of Cincinnati 2%

Charles Wilhelm - WONDERFUL TOWN - Cincinnati Music Theatre 2%

J.E. Kurzman - MUSICALS SHE WROTE - Cincinnati Music Theatre 1%



Best Musical

SINGIN' IN THE RAIN - The Carnegie 43%

SPRING AWAKENING - UC-CCM 7%

MAN OF LA MANCHA - The Warsaw Federal Incline Theatre 6%

KINKY BOOTS - Cincinnati Music Theatre 5%

A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER - Footlighters, Inc. 4%

LIZZIE - THE MUSICAL - Xavier University Theatre 4%

AS YOU LIKE IT - Cincinnati Shakespeare Company 4%

SOMETHING ROTTEN - Xavier University Theatre 3%

DISNEY’S MOANA - The Children’s Theatre of Cincinnati 3%

ABOVE THE SAND - Mason Community Players 3%

RUDOLPH THE RED-NOSED REINDEER JR. - The Children’s Theatre of Cincinnati 3%

BRIGHT STAR - Covedale Center for the Performing Arts 2%

A CHORUS LINE - Cincinnati Playhouse 2%

HOLIDAY INN - Rise Up Performing Arts 2%

KISS ME KATE - Covedale Center for the Performing Arts 2%

PRINCESS & FROG - The Children’s Theatre of Cincinnati 2%

SOMETHING ROTTEN - Footlighters, Inc. 2%

COMPANY - Loveland Stage Company 2%

RING OF FIRE - Cincinnati Pl 1%

MUSICALS SHE WROTE - Cincinnati Music Theatre 1%



Best New Play Or Musical

THE REWARDS OF BEING FRANK - Cincinnati Shakespeare Company 27%

THE LIVING DEAD - Cincinnati Shakespeare Company 22%

CINDERELLA WORE COWBOY BOOTS - The Children’s Theatre of Cincinnati 20%

ABOVE THE SAND - Mason Community Players 16%

MUSICALS SHE WROTE - Cincinnati Music Theatre 15%



Best Performer In A Musical

Tomi Newman - KINKY BOOTS - The Carnegie 15%

Delaney Benson - SINGIN' IN THE RAIN - The Carnegie 13%

Kavan Vadivelu - RUDOLPH THE RED NOSED REINDEER - The Children’s Theatre of Cincinnati 6%

Courtney Lucien - AS YOU LIKE IT - Cincinnati Shakespeare Company 6%

Rick Kramer - MAN OF LA MANCHA - The Warsaw Federal Incline Theatre 6%

Wayne Wright - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER - Footlighters, Inc. 6%

Montez O. Jenkins Copeland - KINKY BOOTS - The Carnegie 5%

Juno Brosas - SINGIN' IN THE RAIN - The Carnegie 4%

Maria Zierolf - LIZZIE - THE MUSICAL - Xavier University Theatre 4%

Corey Meyer - ABOVE THE SAND - Mason Community Players 4%

Logan Wagner - FELLOW TRAVELERS - Patricia Corbett Auditorium 3%

Matthew Callas - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Xavier University Theatre 3%

Rosvic Siason - DISNEY’S MOANA - The Children’s Theatre of Cincinnati 3%

Evan Blust - FOOTLOOSE - The Warsaw Federal Incline Theatre 3%

Henry Benson - FELLOW TRAVELERS - Patricia Corbett Auditorium 3%

Peyton Hahn - COMPANY - Loveland Stage Company 2%

Alex Devore - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER - Footlighters, Inc. 2%

Kali Marsh - KISS ME KATE - Covedale Center for the Performing Arts 2%

Karen Galliers Hendershot - WONDERFUL TOWN - Cincinnati Music Theatre 2%

Erik Nordstrom - FELLOW TRAVELERS - Patricia Corbett Auditorium 2%

Doug Berlon - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Covedale Center for the Performing Arts 1%

Lisa Breithaupt - MUSICALS SHE WROTE - Cincinnati Music Theatre 1%

Hope Pauly - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER - Footlighters, Inc. 1%

Nicco Morello - ABOVE THE SAND - Mason Community Players 1%

Mollie Bryson - MUSICALS SHE WROTE - Cincinnati Music Theatre 1%



Best Performer In A Play

Sara Mackie - THE TAMING OF THE SHREW - Cincinnati Shakespeare Company 43%

Brandi La’sherrill - LADY DAY AT EMERSON'S BAR & GRILL - The Carnegie 8%

Abby Sherr - OUR TOWN - Xavier University Theatre 5%

Diana Rogers - AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY - Mariemont Players 4%

Mary Stone - AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY - Mariemont Players 4%

Parker Culp - OUR TOWN - Xavier University Theatre 4%

Christine Pedi - THE REWARDS OF BEING FRANK - Cincinnati Shakespeare Company 4%

Molly Franzen - GRUESOME PLAYGROUND INJURIES - Xavier University Theatre 3%

Candice Handy - TROUBLE IN MIND - Cincinnati Shakespeare Company 3%

Chris Carter - NICOLA TESLA - The Children’s Theatre of Cincinnati 3%

Andrew Leonard - PUFFS - Loveland Stage Company 3%

Debbi Berlon - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Mariemont Players 3%

Kelsey Schwarber - BOEING BOEING - The Covedale Center for the Performing Arts 2%

Christine Pedi - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Cincinnati Shakespeare Company 2%

Burgess Byrd - SWEAT - Ensemble Theatre Company 2%

Kelly Mengelkoch - THE REWARDS OF BEING FRANK - Cincinnati Shakespeare Company 2%

Tora Nogami Alexander - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Cincinnati Shakespeare Company 2%

Mary Stone - A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE - Tri-County Players 2%

Kelly Mengelkoch - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Cincinnati Shakespeare Company 1%

Keith Cassidy - MACBETH - CenterStage Players 1%

James Evans - THE REWARDS OF BEING FRANK - Cincinnati Shakespeare Company 1%



Best Play

SWEAT - Ensemble Theatre Company 38%

AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY - Mariemont Players 11%

OUR TOWN - Xavier University Theatre 10%

LADY DAY AT EMERSON'S BAR & GRILL - The Carnegie 8%

A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE - Tri-County Players 5%

THE REWARDS OF BEING FRANK - Cincinnati Shakespeare Company 5%

THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Cincinnati Shakespeare Company 4%

TROUBLE IN MIND - Cincinnati Shakespeare Company 4%

ESCANABA IN DA MOONLIGHT - Mason Community Players 4%

GASLIGHT - Cincinnati Shakespeare Company 3%

PUFFS - Loveland Stage Company 3%

BOEING BOEING - The Covedale Center for the Performing Arts 3%

MORNING SUN - Ensemble Theatre Company 2%



Best Production of an Opera

MADAME BUTTERFLY - Cincinnati Opera 77%

FELLOW TRAVELERS - Patricia Corbett Auditorium 13%

LA CANTERINA - Northern Kentucky University 6%

THE KNOCK - Cincinnati Opera 4%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Brian Mehring - SWEAT - Ensemble Theatre Company 47%

Tyler Gabbard - SINGIN' IN THE RAIN - The Carnegie 14%

Charlie Calvert - SPRING AWAKENING - UC-CCM 6%

Chad Brinkman - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER - Footlighters, Inc. 5%

Mark Halpin - FELLOW TRAVELERS - Patricia Corbett Auditorium 5%

Ben Gantose - DISNEY’S MOANA - The Children’s Theatre of Cincinnati 4%

Joe Leonard - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Xavier University Theatre 3%

Nate Bertone - DISNEY’S DESCENDANTS - The Children’s Theatre of Cincinnati 3%

Joe Beumer - LIZZIE - THE MUSICAL - Xavier University Theatre 3%

Sam Reno - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Cincinnati Shakespeare Company 2%

Micheal Kiser - COMPANY - Loveland Stage Company 2%

Shannon Robert - TROUBLE IN MIND - Cincinnati Shakespeare Co. 2%

Samantha Reno - AS YOU LIKE IT - Cincinnati Shakespeare Company 2%

Samantha Reno - GASLIGHT - Cincinnati Shakespeare Company 1%

Chad Brinkman - FABULATION, OR THE RE-EDUCATION OF UNDINE - Footlighters, Inc. 1%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Avery Reynolds - KINKY BOOTS - The Carnegie 26%

Kaitlin Barnett - FELLOW TRAVELERS - Patricia Corbett Auditorium 15%

Forrest Goodwin - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER - Footlighters, Inc. 12%

Don Moore - DISNEY’S MOANA - The Children’s Theatre of Cincinnati 10%

Anna Kahle - OUR TOWN - Xavier University Theatre 8%

Sam Sadler - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Xavier University Theatre 8%

Robert Carlton Stimmel - TROUBLE IN MIND - Cincinnati Shakespeare Company 7%

Chris Lee - PUFFS - Loveland Stage Company 5%

Robert Carlton Stimmel - GASLIGHT - Cincinnati Shakespeare Company 4%

Robert Carlton Stimmel - LITTLE WOMEN - Cincinnati Shakespeare Company 4%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Monique Churchill - KINKY BOOTS - The Carnegie 34%

K.P. Powell - AS YOU LIKE IT - Cincinnati Shakespeare Company 31%

Arabella Bertucci - MEAN GIRLS - Commonwealth Artists Student Theatre 5%

Dan Cohen - MAN OF LA MANCHA - The Warsaw Federal Incline Theatre 3%

Joe Mitchell - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Xavier University Theatre 3%

Amanda Marasch - COMPANY - Loveland Stage Company 3%

Bob Herzog - DISNEY’S MOANA - The Children’s Theatre of Cincinnati 2%

Doug Berlon - MAN OF LA MANCHA - The Warsaw Federal Incline Theatre 2%

Angelique Archer - AS YOU LIKE IT - Cincinnati Shakespeare Company 2%

Aaron Marshall - GUYS AND DOLLS - The Carnegie 2%

Josh Galloway - FOOTLOOSE - The Warsaw Federal Incline Theatre 2%

Eva Bower - ABOVE THE SAND - Mason Community Players 1%

Anna Kahle - LIZZIE - THE MUSICAL - Xavier University Theatre 1%

Josh Galloway - PRINCESS & FROG - The Children’s Theatre of Cincinnati 1%

Hope Pauly - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER - Footlighters, Inc. 1%

Kim Toft - ABOVE THE SAND - Mason Community Players 1%

Delaney O'Toole - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER - Footlighters, Inc. 1%

Jenna Treinen - LIZZIE - THE MUSICAL - Xavier University Theatre 1%

Regan Utrup - LIZZIE - THE MUSICAL - Xavier University Theatre 1%

Laurie Schneider Brinkman - COMPANY - Loveland Stage Company 1%

David Bower - ABOVE THE SAND - Mason Community Players 1%

Jeremiah Plessinger - MAN OF LA MANCHA - The Warsaw Federal Incline Theatre 0%

Kennedy Florence - MUSICALS SHE WROTE - Cincinnati Music Theatre 0%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Allen Middleton - SWEAT - Ensemble Theatre Company 60%

Burgess Byrd - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Cincinnati Shakespeare Company 15%

Dev Marvelous - LADY DAY AT EMERSON'S BAR & GRILL - The Carnegie 9%

Jim Hopkins - GASLIGHT - Cincinnati Shakespeare Company 8%

Tom Quandary - PUFFS - Loveland Stage Company 7%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

DISNEY’S MOANA - The Children’s Theatre of Cincinnati 72%

PRINCESS & FROG - The Children’s Theatre of Cincinnati 9%

RUDOLPH THE RED-NOSED REINDEER - The Children’s Theatre of Cincinnati 7%

SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - Acting Up 7%

DISNEY’S DESCENDANTS - The Children’s Theatre of Cincinnati 5%