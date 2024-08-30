Know Theatre Opens The 2024/25 Season With CAMP SIEGFRIED By Bess Wohl

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Know Theatre of Cincinnati opens its 27th Season with a new play about the terrifying allure of fascism.

CAMP SIEGFRIED by Bess Wohl tells the story of two young Americans who fall in love at Summer Camp while slowly being indoctrinated by the political right. Called “thoughtful” and “disturbing” by the New York Times, this Regional Premiere runs September 13–28, 2024. Production sponsored by the Morse & Betty Johnson Foundation. Directed by Bridget Leak.

“She” is the newcomer at camp, and “He” is a longtime camper showing her the ropes. They are both golden. There is dancing, and beer, and swimming and archery, the twinkle of fairy lights and the spark of romance. It's 1938, and the world is on the brink of war when two young, idealistic Americans meet and fall in love at Camp Siegfried, a wholesome Long Island summer camp exclusively for American youth of German descent.

“This play is so beautifully written,” says Producing Artistic Director Bridget Leak. “It's a love story and a political story which is a perfect intersection of what I think makes theatre so incredibly powerful. CAMP SIEGFRIED is for anyone who is excited or interested in where we could be headed as a country; it shows ways in which young people become involved and get excited about seeing change in the world and it also shows the flipside of that: the ways in which people are passing along hatred and creating an unsafe world. This play captures the experience of being caught up in a movement that seems exciting while not realizing how dangerous it might be.”

Performance Information

CAMP SIEGFRIED runs September13–28, 2024

Know Theatre of Cincinnati, 1120 Jackson Street, Cincinnati, OH 45202 All evening performances are at 7:30pm, matinee performances are at 2pm. ASL-interpretation on Friday, September 27th at 7:30pm

Industry Night: Monday, September 23rd at 7:30pm

Ticket Information

● Mainstage Subscription : $250

○ Grants one ticket for each MainStage production plus entry to all five Serials! performances. Subscribers also receive discounted drink prices, a MainStage ticket for one guest and discounted ticket prices for guests.

● “Under 35” Subscription: $100

○ One entry to each MainStage show (must show ID to qualify) ● Flex Pass : $120

○ Four MainStage tickets in any combination ($160 value) ● Single tickets : $38

● Welcome Wednesdays: Each Wednesday during a MainStage production we offer Free Walk-Up tickets and $15 advance reservation tickets. Welcome Wednesday Sponsors are Joe & Norah Mock of Cutler Real Estate.

