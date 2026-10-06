Jamie Barton to Perform Recital for Matinée Musicale Cincinnati

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Grammy-winning mezzo-soprano Jamie Barton will return to Cincinnati Sunday, Oct. 25, for a special recital presented by Matinée Musicale Cincinnati, continuing the organization's 113th season of bringing world-class classical artists to the city.

Barton will perform at 3 p.m. at Memorial Hall with pianist Kathleen Kelly, her longtime recital collaborator. The Cincinnati performance is part of Barton's national recital tour and marks her return to Matinée Musicale after her Cincinnati debut with the organization in 2018.

The performance comes on the heels of a major career milestone for Barton, who won the 2026 Grammy Award for Best Opera Recording for her performance as Elizabeth Van Lew in Jake Heggie's Intelligence. Her international career has included leading roles at major opera houses and performances with some of the world's leading orchestras and ensembles.

But Barton's artistry extends well beyond the opera stage. She is known for using her public platform to advocate for women, LGBTQ+ rights, body positivity and social justice. Her lively social media presence has become an extension of those conversations, making her a distinctive voice both within and beyond the classical music world.

Her Cincinnati program reflects that range, moving from French art song and Clara Schumann's Six Lieder to opera favorites and contemporary works by women composers and other modern voices.

The program includes works by Henri Duparc, Clara Schumann, Camille Saint-Saëns, Libby Larsen, Melissa Dunphy, Zina Goldrich, Gary Schocker and Donald Swann, including three songs from Melissa Dunphy's Four Poems of Nikita Gill and 'The Alto's Lament' by Zina Goldrich. Kelly also will perform 'A Word on My Ear,' featuring special lyrics she has written for the Donald Swann work.

Matinée Musicale has presented distinguished classical artists in Cincinnati for more than 100 years. Now in its 113th season, the organization's work extends beyond its recital series through grants supporting local nonprofit music education and concert programs and the Nancy F. Walker Memorial Scholarship Competition, which awards more than $50,000 annually to young musicians.

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