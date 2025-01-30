HELL'S KITCHEN, THE NOTEBOOK And More Announced For Broadway In Cincinnati's 2025/26 Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



First Financial Bank Broadway in Cincinnati will present a highly-anticipated season lineup of shows starting with screen-to-stage success Back To The Future: The Musical, the revolutionary 2016 Tony Award Winner for Best Musical Hamilton, new hit musicals Shucked and Hell's Kitchen, novel-based adaptations The Notebook and Water for Elephants, and the dazzling and dynamic revival of The Wiz.

These shows will be joined by one-week engagements of Chicago and Suffs as well as a special engagement of Disney's classic, The Lion King.

2025/26 SEASON SHOWS

Back to the Future September 9 – 21, 2025

The Notebook October 14 – 26, 2025

Hamilton December 16, 2025 - January 4, 2026

Hell's Kitchen January 13 – 25, 2026

Shucked February 10 – 22, 2026

The Wiz March 3 – 15, 2026

Chicago* March 24 – 29, 2026

Water for Elephants April 21 – May 3, 2026

Suffs ** May 12 – 17, 2026

Disney's The Lion King June 10 - July 5, 2026

^THE LION KING is a special engagement not included in a season subscription.

*Week One Season Subscribers will automatically be seated into CHICAGO.

**Week Two Season Subscribers will automatically be seated into SUFFS.

Season tickets for the 25/26 Broadway in Cincinnati Season presented by TriHealth will go on sale Thursday, January 30 online, by phone, and in-person at 11:00am. There will be three convenient ways to purchase season tickets:

1. Select your seats in person at the Aronoff Center ticket office, downtown at 650 Walnut Street, Monday – Friday, 10:00am - 5:00pm

2. Order online 7 days a week/24 hours a day at BroadwayinCincinnati.com

3. Call the toll-free Broadway in Cincinnati Season Ticket Hotline at 800.294.1816. The Hotline hours are Monday – Friday, 10:00am – 5:00pm, closed Saturday and Sunday.

Prices for the seven-show season subscription range between $275.00 and $940.00 depending on seat location. Prices for the eight-show season subscription including Hamilton range between $314.00 and $1099.00 depending on seat location.

Order by February 27 and make six easy monthly payments. (Offer only available using a credit card.)

EXCLUSIVE SEASON TICKET HOLDER BENEFITS

• Online ticket exchanges. • Priority purchase opportunities for additional tickets to series shows and any season specials. • Lost ticket insurance and replacement service. • Same premium seat location for all season shows. • Priority renewal for future seasons.

SEASON PATRON CLUB

In addition to all the regular season ticket holder benefits, special Patron Club season tickets (available with an annual membership fee of $130) guarantee seating in the front orchestra or first three rows of the loge and include extended benefits such as complimentary drink vouchers and recognition in the Encore program.

CLOUD CLUB

For Broadway fans on a budget, the “Cloud Club” offers our seven-show package with complete subscription benefits starting at $275 for all performances.

PERFORMANCE INFORMATION

Broadway in Cincinnati shows typically run for two weeks at the Aronoff Center. Performance options are Tuesday through Friday evenings at 7:30pm, Saturdays at 2pm & 7:30pm and Sundays at 1pm & 6:30pm. (All times subject to change.) An audio-described performance for the visually impaired and an American Sign Language interpreted performance for the deaf are available. Anyone requiring either of these services or accommodations for the physically challenged may should request so when purchasing season tickets. Guests interested in learning more about age appropriateness and content of shows can visit BroadwayInCincinnati.com/FamilyGuide.

GROUP SALES AND SINGLE TICKETS

Group sales information is now available for all shows. Reservations for all shows may be made by calling Group Sales Manager Peggy Hughes, at 513.369.4363 or email at Peggy.Hughes@BroadwayAcrossAmerica.com.

For more information visit BroadwayInCincinnati.com.

Comments