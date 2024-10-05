Cincy Fringe Hit EDGAR ALLAN to Play One-Night-Only at Know Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Know Theatre of Cincinnati will present an unforgettable weekend of spooky entertainment featuring the award-winning dark musical comedy Edgar Allan by the Coldharts on Friday, October 25th, and the Know Theatre Halloween Party & Improv Jam on Saturday, October 26th.

Eleven-year-old Edgar Allan has only one goal: to be the most remarkable boy at English boarding school. He has only one obstacle: Edgar Allan. A maniac lullaby inspired by the childhood and short stories of Edgar Allan Poe.

Edgar Allan is a two-person dark musical-comedy, adapted from the short story William Wilson by Edgar Allan Poe, created and performed by Katie Hartman and Nick Ryan. It follows eleven-year-old Edgar Allan in his first year at Manor House School, as he seeks to gain academic ascendancy over the student body. All goes to plan until another boy named Edgar Allan arrives in class...complicating his schemes of dominance. Edgar Allan is a dark, comedic riff on the obsessions, the mania, and the insanity that haunted the life and work of America's first professional writer.

Edgar Allan premiered at the 2013 Twin Cities Horror Festival in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and has performed hundreds of times, playing venues across the United States, Canada, and Off-Broadway. The show is a six time 'Best of the Fest' winner, receiving awards in London, Orlando, Ithaca, Minneapolis, and Edmonton. The “Edgar Allan” original cast album has been archived in the United States Library of Congress Podcast Preservation Project. More information available at www.thecoldharts.com.

Producing Artistic Director Bridget Leake emphasizes that “This production of Edgar Allan encapsulates what we do best here at Know Theatre: providing a welcoming place for artists and creating a platform for them to present the highest caliber of art. We are a community that nurtures independent theatre artists and champions original work that can't be seen anywhere else.”

The Spirits & Spirits VIP Experience begins at 7:30 PM and includes an American Whiskey Tasting guided by Dean McHone of Diageo Hospitality as well as Tarot Readings. Price of admission also includes entry to the October 26th Halloween Party.

Saturday night's Halloween Party will include party games, an Improv Jam led by improviser and horror-movie aficionado Dave F'n Powell, followed by a costume contest with prizes for best costumes in multiple categories. Guests who arrive in costume receive their first drink free.

Performance & Ticket Information

Tickets available at https://www.knowtheatre.com/special-events/

Friday, October 25th: The Coldharts' Edgar Allan and Spirits & Spirits

Doors open at 7:00 PM

Spirits & Spirits VIP Tasting Experience begins at 7:30 PM

Edgar Allan begins at 8:30 PM

VIP Tickets: $150 include Whiskey Tasting, Tarot Reading, admission to Edgar Allan and admission to Saturday night Halloween Party

General Admission: $75 includes admission to Edgar Allan and admission to Saturday night Halloween Party

Saturday, October 26th: Halloween Party, Costume Contest & Improv Jam with Dave F'n Powell

Doors open at 7:30 PM

Improv Jam begins at 8:30 PM on the Mainstage

Costume Contest begins at 9:30 PM

General Admission: $25

Guests who arrive in costume receive their first drink free

