Cincinnati Opera Reveals Revised Timeline For The Black Opera Project

Cincinnati Opera has announced that it has revised the timeline for The Black Opera Project, the company’s groundbreaking, three-opera commissioning initiative that engages Black creators to develop new operas celebrating Black stories.

As previously announced, The Black Opera Project seeks to illuminate the resilient spirit and vibrant heritage of the Black American experience. The project is the outgrowth of a grant from the Mellon Foundation to support Cincinnati Opera’s development of three new operas by Black creators focused on uplifting stories about the Black community.

Also as previously announced, the first work in The Black Opera Project, Lalovavi, an Afrofuturist grand opera with music by Kevin Day, libretto by Tifara Brown, and stage direction and dramaturgy by Kimille Howard, was initially set to premiere on Juneteenth 2025; Lalovavi will now open during Cincinnati Opera’s 2026 Summer Festival. The second opera—Good Trouble: The Boy from Troy, inspired by the life of U.S. Congressman John Lewis with music by Maria Thompson Corley, libretto by Diana Solomon Glover, and stage direction and dramaturgy by Timothy Douglas—will premiere as part of the company’s 2027 summer season. The third, as-yet-unnamed work will be presented during the summer of 2028.

“Artistic ventures of any kind take time, but creating a new opera is a particularly complex and intricate endeavor,” said Evans Mirageas, The Harry T. Wilks Artistic Director of Cincinnati Opera. “We’re committed to providing each of these important new stories the creative space and resources to achieve their creators’ respective visions. This adjustment will allow additional time for each opera’s development and refinement.”

The company will announce its 2025 Summer Festival in October 2024. On-sale dates for Lalovavi, Good Trouble: The Boy from Troy, and the third work in The Black Opera Project will be announced at a later date. For more information, visit cincinnatiopera.org.

