Cary Elwes to Join THE PRINCESS BRIDE Screening at the Aronoff Center

The Princess Bride, the cult classic that has captured the hearts of moviegoers for nearly four decades, will play the Aronoff Center's Procter & Gamble Hall on Saturday, February 1, 2025, at 8:00 PM. After the screening, join actor Cary Elwes (Westley) for a behind-the-scenes look at life on and off the set of the classic film. This much-anticipated event is part of CAA's 2024-25 Season.

The Princess Bride: An Inconceivable Evening with Cary Elwes goes on sale Friday, August 23 at 10:00 AM. Ticket prices start at $45 and are available at www.CincinnatiArts.org, (513) 621-2787 [ARTS], and the Aronoff Center Ticket Office. For Group Sales (10 or more), call (513) 977-4155. Applicable services fees may apply. Ticket prices/fees subject to change.

A limited number of VIP Packages are available that include the best seats in the house, a meet-and-greet with Cary Elwes, and a signed copy of his best-selling book, As You Wish: Inconceivable Tales from the Making of The Princess Bride.

The Princess Bride: An Inconceivable Evening with Cary Elwes will include a screening of the popular film followed by a moderated discussion with Elwes, who will reveal never-before-shared secrets and tales of inconceivable antics! Journey back to the lands of Florin and Guilder in an adventure filled with fencing, fighting, torture, revenge, giants, monsters, chases, escapes, miracles, and, of course, true love.

Elwes has been in a multitude of films and TV shows, including Robin Hood: Men in Tights; Bram Stoker's Dracula; Saw; Twister; Liar, Liar; Stranger Things; and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. He has recently starred in Guy Ritchie's Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre; Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One with Tom Cruise; Zack Snyder's sci-fi epic, Rebel Moon; and his latest movie, Guy Ritchie's The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare, based on the true story of the first British secret mission during World War II. Now Elwes is hitting the road to share with fans the personal stories behind the making of this piece of cinematic history.

Don't be a Humperdinck; make haste to see The Princess Bride: An Inconceivable Evening with Cary Elwes for a night you will always “tweasure.”

