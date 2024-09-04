BofA Awards $500K Anchor Grant To The Children's Theatre Of Cincinnati

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Emery Theater is one step closer to reopening as the home of The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati (TCT) thanks to a generous $500,000 grant from Bank of America– the first of this size in the Cincinnati area. TCT will use these funds to further renovate, restore, and reimagine the landmark Emery Theater in the historic Over-The-Rhine neighborhood in downtown Cincinnati, creating a state-of-the-art venue unlike any other in the region.

Bank of America’s generous grant leaves TCT with just $4.3 million left to raise for its transformational campaign, "A Crown for the Queen City." This campaign aims to raise $51 million, enhancing access to theatre for families and young children throughout the region and ensuring TCT’s future as a premiere arts organization.

Kim Kern, TCT’s President and CEO, said, “The Children’s Theatre of Cincinnati is thrilled and honored to have received the first-ever Cincinnati-awarded Anchor Grant from Bank of America. These funds have significantly closed the gap in terms of total funds still needed for the Emery Theater renovation and are helping to provide a permanent home for TCT MainStage productions and expanded programming, impacting the lives of hundreds of thousands of children annually.”

The grant is part of Bank of America’s longstanding commitment to strengthen Cincinnati by addressing key issues fundamental to economic opportunity and social progress. This support helps make the arts more accessible to communities around the world and preserve heritage sites like the Emery Theater for generations to come. Restoring this site, one of only four acoustically pure venues in the country that has been dormant for decades, is an important preservation initiative and directly contributes to the continued neighborhood revitalization efforts in Over-The-Rhine. “We share The Children’s Theatre’s vision for making the arts accessible for future generations which is why we directed this strategic philanthropic investment to help build stronger communities,” said Mark Ryan, President, Bank of America Cincinnati. “The Emery Theater is an iconic landmark in our community and supporting TCT with our very first anchor grant in Cincinnati will increase access to the arts, encourage economic development, and inspire the next generation. We are looking forward to many fantastic performances on this stage for years to come."

In 2021, TCT embarked on a capital campaign to purchase, restore, and reimagine the historically significant Emery Theater. TCT envisions not simply a restoration but a reinvention of the theater into a modern and memorable venue equipped with the latest technology that inspires and teaches diverse audiences. TCT plans to incorporate a turntable stage lift, projection mapping, a 40’ x 60’ video wall, and an automated fly system to enliven the audience experience and overcome backstage and wing limitations. This effort will expand TCT’s reach and impact locally and elevate TCT as the #1 children’s theatre in the nation.

With The Emery as its home, TCT will unlock its potential to inspire diverse audiences with original works and even more innovative programming. TCT will also expand programming for younger children (theatre for the very young) and teenagers with work considered a revenue risk in its current rented space. Additionally, the renovation of a landmark building strengthens the historic fabric of downtown, preserving an invaluable sense of place for the community while increasing property values in the area.

TCT entered a purchase and sale agreement for the theater in April 2021 and officially purchased it in December 2023. TCT held a groundbreaking ceremony on January 30, 2024. Construction will be complete in the summer of 2025, and the first production in the space will open in October 2025 with its 2025-2026 MainStage season.

