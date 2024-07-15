Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros Featuring The Wolfpack To Perform With The Cincinnati Pops In November

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Since 1977, the Cincinnati Pops has legendary rock guitarist Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros featuring The Wolfpack will perform with the Cincinnati Pops for a special one-night-only show on Wednesday, November 13, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. at Cincinnati Music Hall.

The performance will feature hits from the expansive Grateful Dead catalogue, Weir’s solo albums and beloved covers, with original orchestration provided by Stanford professor and composer Dr. Giancarlo Aquilanti.

A founding member of the Grateful Dead, the legendary rock band that pioneered psychedelic and jam music, Bobby Weir is one of rock’s finest and most distinctive guitarists. In a career that has spanned six decades, Weir has become a rock music icon who continues to write new music, perform, and find ways to reinvent the timeless material of the Grateful Dead.

In 2018, Weir formed the Wolf Bros trio, with Weir on guitar and vocals, six-time Grammy Award-winning bassist and record producer Don Was on double bass, and long-time member of Weir’s RatDog band Jay Lane on drums. Billed as Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros, the trio has toured the country, performing stripped down arrangements of Grateful Dead songs along with other roots rock music. By spring of 2021, Weir’s band expanded to include a five-piece horn and string quintet, dubbed The Wolfpack.

A project that was years in the making, the band originally debuted acclaimed orchestral performances during a four-night sold-out run with the National Symphony Orchestra at the Kennedy Center in the fall of 2022 and have since performed with the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra and the Stanford Symphony Orchestra. Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros have continued touring theaters nationwide, captivating audiences and keeping the spirit of the Grateful Dead alive to critical acclaim. Weir is currently performing with Dead & Company at their Dead Forever Live at Sphere residency in Las Vegas. The November 13 show at Cincinnati Music Hall will mark Weir’s debut with the Cincinnati Pops.

Weir was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a member of the Grateful Dead in 1994. He received a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2007, the Americana Music Association’s Lifetime Achievement Award in 2016, and was honored as the inaugural Les Paul Spirit Award recipient in 2016, in recognition of his boundary-defying contributions to music. He was also appointed as a Goodwill Ambassador for the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) in 2017, raising awareness and mobilizing support for the UN agency’s work to end poverty while fighting climate change.

TICKETS

Subscribers to the Cincinnati Pops and Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra’s 2024-25 season and donors of $125+ receive first access to Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros featuring The Wolfpack and may purchase tickets beginning Wednesday, July 17 at 10 a.m. ET. Tickets may be purchased online at cincinnatipops.org or by calling the Box Office at 513.381.3300. Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning Monday, July 22 at 10 a.m. ET.

