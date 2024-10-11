BLINK Opportunities to Take Place at the Aronoff Center and Music Hall

Events will run Thursday, October 17 to Sunday, October 20 from 7:00 PM-11:00 PM each night.
The Aronoff Center and Music Hall will be open to the public during Cincinnati's much-anticipated BLINK – one of the largest light, art, and projection mapping events in the nation – Thursday, October 17 to Sunday, October 20 from 7:00 PM-11:00 PM each night. Restrooms will be available, and guests may purchase concessions at the venues' bars. In addition, BLINK-inspired art installations/exhibitions may be experienced at both buildings.
From its first event in 2017, BLINK's founding team sought to nurture a sense of community and connection through public art. They came together, a collection of creatives, entrepreneurs, local artists, art enthusiasts, and arts supporters, wanting to show Cincinnati what a future city could be – through an unforgettable art experience. They also wanted to show the world what Cincinnati had to offer, to solidify it as a hub of creativity, forward-thinking conversations, and aspirational ideas. Light was the medium. It is fundamental to the human experience. It connects us all. It can illuminate a path toward inclusion and possibility. What they didn't know was how much connection it would drive. How it would light up a city and the humans within it and become a beacon of light for our city and beyond.
Now in its fourth iteration, BLINK has become more than a gift to the city. It attracts artists from around the globe who believe in its mission. It draws more than two million people who walk the city's blocks in wonder and amazement. It crosses a river and connects a region. It provides a $126 million economic impact to our region. But it also still connects us.
Everyone is welcome to experience the light, the art, and our community.
BLINK is FOR THE PEOPLE. BY THE ARTISTS.
For more information about BLINK, visit https://www.blinkcincinnati.com/.
Videos