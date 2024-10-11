BLINK Opportunities to Take Place at the Aronoff Center and Music Hall

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Aronoff Center and Music Hall will be open to the public during Cincinnati's much-anticipated BLINK – one of the largest light, art, and projection mapping events in the nation – Thursday, October 17 to Sunday, October 20 from 7:00 PM-11:00 PM each night. Restrooms will be available, and guests may purchase concessions at the venues' bars. In addition, BLINK-inspired art installations/exhibitions may be experienced at both buildings.

ARONOFF CENTER / WESTON ART GALLERY

ARONOFF OASIS: It's not a mirage! The Aronoff Center will serve as your technicolor Oasis throughout BLINK! Don't miss the colorful light display on the Aronoff's glass façade choreographed to music inside this beautiful arts destination. In the Aronoff's expansive lobby, enjoy some R&R including public restrooms, concessions, fun crafts for the kids, and an Instagram-worthy neon display.

The Aronoff's Weston Art Gallery will feature exhibitions in both the street-level and lower-level galleries including Rachael Banks: The Trail of the Dead and the group show Memory Fields, curated by Sso-Rha Kang.

MUSIC HALL

THE MUISC HALL EXPERIENCE, an official BLINK installation, will present a 30-minute projection experience like never before. For 2024, the façade of the historic venue will feature four unique lighting and projection shows, each by a different artist: Chase Haverkos (Cincinnati, OH), Lightborne (Cincinnati, OH), Susan Kosti (Syndey, Australia), and AVextended (Beaugency, France). Stay for one or see all four!

BLINK IN THE BALLROOM, presented by Friends of Music Hall and Cincinnati Arts Association, will showcase talented theater organist Trent Sims playing a medley of new and classic songs on the 1927 Mighty Wurlitzer Organ. Guests will also experience interior lighting effects, and a remarkable Music Hall model made with botanical materials by Applied Imagination. Concessions will be available for purchase.

BLINK

From its first event in 2017, BLINK's founding team sought to nurture a sense of community and connection through public art. They came together, a collection of creatives, entrepreneurs, local artists, art enthusiasts, and arts supporters, wanting to show Cincinnati what a future city could be – through an unforgettable art experience. They also wanted to show the world what Cincinnati had to offer, to solidify it as a hub of creativity, forward-thinking conversations, and aspirational ideas. Light was the medium. It is fundamental to the human experience. It connects us all. It can illuminate a path toward inclusion and possibility. What they didn't know was how much connection it would drive. How it would light up a city and the humans within it and become a beacon of light for our city and beyond.

Now in its fourth iteration, BLINK has become more than a gift to the city. It attracts artists from around the globe who believe in its mission. It draws more than two million people who walk the city's blocks in wonder and amazement. It crosses a river and connects a region. It provides a $126 million economic impact to our region. But it also still connects us.

Everyone is welcome to experience the light, the art, and our community.

BLINK is FOR THE PEOPLE. BY THE ARTISTS.

For more information about BLINK, visit https://www.blinkcincinnati.com/.

