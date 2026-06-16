THE SIXTIES SHOW is Coming to the Aronoff Center in October

🎭 NEW! Cincinnati Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cincinnati & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Sixties Show is bringing its high-energy, immersive, multimedia experience to the Aronoff Center's Procter & Gamble Hall for one night only on Friday, October 16, 2026 at 7:30 PM. The show is part of the Cincinnati Arts Association's CAA PRESENTS! 2026-27 Season.

Playing to packed theaters and performing arts centers around the US, this award-winning, off-Broadway theatrical production from New York City is not a nostalgia tribute act. Part live concert, part time-travel ride, and entirely unforgettable, The Sixties Show recreates the 1960s with energy that transports audiences to the music, the politics, the pop culture, and the soul of an influential decade that reshaped the world. The Sixties Show was co-created by New York City and Los Angeles music scene veterans Tom Licameli and Craig O'Keefe.

The original show was created as a forceful theatrical thunderclap that rips open this historical timeline through authentically rendered music and brilliant storytelling, The goal was never just to recreate songs, but to evoke genuine feeling through a fully immersive experience to make people feel like they are there – not watching the past, but reimagining it and moving through it, like they're part of it.

Every note is performed live — no backing tracks, no samples — using authentic 1960s-era gear and instrumentation, right down to the mod wardrobe. Powerfully dramatized by archival footage, newsreel audio, theatrical lighting, and time-bending narration, the result is a spectacular multidimensional history lesson that fires on all fronts.

To achieve the spectacular sound, THE SIXTIES SHOW is anchored by a powerhouse lineup of musicians. The show boasts a cast of current and former members of The Who, John Fogerty's band, and The Rascals, who have also been hand-picked to perform and record with such legends as Paul McCartney, Mick Jagger, The Beach Boys, Bruce Springsteen, and Steely Dan. Individually, the cast members have played the world's most iconic venues — from Madison Square Garden to The Hollywood Bowl, Wembley Stadium to Tokyo's Budokan — but when they come together for THE SIXTIES SHOW, it is something truly singular.

The setlist dives deep — featuring not just Top 40 hits, but rare B-sides and deep cuts that defined the '60s soundscape — all performed with uncanny fidelity and explosive passion.

Whether you lived through the original era or are discovering it anew, THE SIXTIES SHOW offers theatergoers an exhilarating opportunity to capture lightning in a lava lamp and experience in a unique new way one of the most prodigiously creative time periods in modern history.

Need more Cincinnati Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...