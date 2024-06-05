A DRAG QUEEN CHRISTMAS to Play Aronoff Center in November

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



For the tenth consecutive year, Murray & Peter will present a holiday tradition, A Drag Queen Christmas, featuring contestants who appeared on the Emmy-Award winning television show RuPaul’s Drag Race on MTV. The tour will travel to thirty-nine US cities and fifteen Canadian cities, making a stop in Cincinnati at the Aronoff Center’s Procter & Gamble Hall on Thursday, November 14, 2024 at 8:00 PM.

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 7 at 10:00 AM at www.CincinnatiArts.org, (513) 621-ARTS [2787], and the Aronoff Center Ticket Office. For groups of ten or more, call (513) 977-4155. Applicable services fees may apply. Prices are subject to change.

Two VIP-level tickets are also available and include a meet-and-greet with the queens on the Procter & Gamble Hall stage before the show at 6:00 PM. VIP fans may take pics with the queens, score autographs, and receive official tour swag.

Hosted by Ohio’s own Nina West (US dates only), the tour includes performances by Sasha Colby, winner of Drag Race Season 15; Sapphira Cristal, runner-up Season 16; Roxxy Andrews and Angeria Paris VanMichaels, both from the current All Stars 9 season on Paramount+; Plane Jane, Crystal Methyd, Plasma, Lady Camden, Brooke Lynn Hytes, and Jimbo The Drag Clown, winner of All Stars 8. Cast is subject to change.

The two-hour show includes a twenty-minute intermission during which fans can purchase merch of their favorite queens.

AGE RESTRICTION: 18+ only.

Comments