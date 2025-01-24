Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



A CASE FOR THE EXISTENCE OF GOD begins in February at Know Theatre. From the writer of the Academy Award-winning film, The Whale, comes a humorous and wrenching tale about land, fatherhood, and the sacrifices we make for our children.

Samuel D. Hunter's A Case for the Existence of God is the story of two first-time fathers confronting the realities of what it costs to set their futures in motion. A story of hope in a world that feels out of control, this Regional Premiere runs at Know Theatre of Cincinnati February 7–22, 2025. Production sponsored by Drew Gores and George Warrington. Opening Night sponsored by Taft, Stettinius & Hollister. Directed by Piper N. Davis.

In a cubicle in small town America, loan talk between two single dads opens up into a discussion about the chokehold of financial insecurity and a bond over the precariousness of parenthood. With humor, empathy, and wrenching honesty, playwright Samuel D. Hunter brings two lives together and deftly bridges differing experiences of marginality.

“We're not just telling a story,” says Director Piper N. Davis. “We're creating an experience that invites the audience to sit with the uncomfortable, the messy, and the beautiful parts of life. With this play, we get the opportunity to share a perspective that is often overlooked. Life happens and these men are agonizing over trying to get it right - for themselves and their children.”

Performance Information

A Case for the Existence of God runs February 7-22, 2025 at Know Theatre of Cincinnati, 1120 Jackson Street, Cincinnati, OH 45202 All evening performances are at 7:30pm, matinee performances are at 2pm. Pre-Show Events:

- D.A.A.M Poetry Jam hosted by Curtis Shepard of Dads Against Angry Mothers: Saturday, February 8th at 5:30pm (FREE; donations accepted for Red Cross in support of the Altameda Wildfire victims.)

- The Lady Phae Love Cabaret with The Lady Phaedra: Saturday, February 15th at 6pm ($15)

Arts & Service Industry Night: Monday, February 17th at 7:30pm ASL-interpretation on Friday, February 21st at 7:30pm

Ticket Information

● Single tickets : $38

● Flex Pass : $120

○ Four MainStage tickets in any combination ($160 value)

● Welcome Wednesdays: Each Wednesday during a MainStage production we offer Free Walk-Up tickets and $15 advance reservation tickets.

Comments