Young People's Theatre Of Chicago to Present LAST STOP ON MARKET STREET

The Young People's Theatre of Chicago will conclude its sophomore season in May with the second-ever Chicago production of the hip-hop, soul, gospel, Motown-infused musical adaptation of the Newberry Award-winning Last Stop on Market Street.

Adapted by Cheryl L. West from Matt de la Peña's best-selling picture book, Last Stop's glorious score is by Paris Ray Dozier and his father Lamont Dozier, writer of Motown hits like "How Sweet It Is" and "You Can't Hurry Love."

Last Stop runs May 11-June 2 at the Greenhouse Theater Center, 2257 N. Lincoln Avenue.

For info & tickets: yptchi.org or call the Greenhouse Theater Center Box Office @ 773.404.7336.

THE STORY

Six-year-old CJ and his unflappable Nana embark on an extraordinary bus ride all the way to the very last stop on Market Street. At every turn, CJ discovers that things in the big city are not what they seem. Throughout, CJ find friendship, joy, and understanding in the most unexpected of places.

Deemed an "artistic tour de force," (Kirkus Reviews), Matt de la Peña's New York Times bestselling picture book was named Best Children's Book of 2015 by the Wall Street Journal and was awarded the Caldecott Honor, the Coretta Scott King Illustrator Honor, and 2015's Newberry Medal, the most prestigious prize in children's literature. Matt de la Peña was the first Hispanic American author to win the Newberry Medal.

THE PLAY

The stage adaptation is by Cheryl L. West, an accomplished and award-winning playwright whose work has appeared on Broadway and at theatre across the country, Composers Lamont and Paris Dozier draw on many styles, including Motown, hip hop, R&B, soul, gospel, and jazz. Co-composer Paris Ray Dozier has written songs for Disney Music Group's Hollywood Records and Saturday Night Live creator Lorne Michaels' Above Average Productions, among others. Father and co-composer Lamont Dozier is a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee and one of the most prolific songwriters and composers of the late 20th century. As part of the songwriting and producing team Holland-Dozier-Holland, Dozier played an integral role in creating the sounds of artists such as The Supremes, The Four Tops, and Martha and the Vandellas. He co-wrote and produced 14 Billboard No. 1 hits in the U.S.

The musical was co-developed by Chicago Children's Theatre and the Children Theatre Company in Minneapolis. YPT is proud to present the second-ever Chicago production of Last Stop on Market Street.

LAST STOP ON MARKET STREET

presented by Young People's Theatre of Chicago

written by Matt de la Peña

illustrated by Christian Robinson

adapted for the stage by Cheryl L. West

music and lyrics by Ray Dozier & Lamont Dozier

co-directed by Tuesdai B. Perry & Randy White

choreography by Tuesdai B. Perry