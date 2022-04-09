Writers Theatre to Produce ATHENA by Gracie Gardner

Writers Theatre, under the leadership of Executive Director Kathryn M. Lipuma and Interim Artistic Director Bobby Kennedy, continues its 2021/22 Season with Athena, by Gracie Gardner, directed by Jessica Fisch in the Gillian Theatre at 325 Tudor Court, Glencoe.

Mary Wallace and Athena are both seventeen-year-old fencers training for Nationals. Mary Wallace lives in a house in New Jersey, loves marine biology and practices at home. Athena lives in an apartment in New York City, takes acne medication and Athena is not her real name. Follow their journey from competitors to confidantes as they form a bond navigating the milestones of adolescence, training together only to learn the future is only certain for one of them.

A fast-paced, engaging new play from Gracie Gardner, the winner of the 2017 Relentless Award, Athena received a critically acclaimed premiere in New York in 2018. Director Jessica Fisch (Cry It Out at Northlight Theatre, Every Brilliant Thing at Windy City Playhouse) brings her deft touch for storytelling to this portrait of two high-achieving young women, simultaneously rivals and allies, pushing each other to be the best.

The cast includes Mary Tilden (Athena) and Aja Singletary (Mary Wallace). The understudies are Emma Rosenthal (Athena) and Kianna Rose (Mary Wallace).

The creative team includes: David Blixt and Christian Kelly-Sordelet (Co-Choreographers), Arnel Sanciano (Scenic Designer), Mieka van der Ploeg (Costume Designer), Paul Toben (Lighting Designer), and Mikhail Fiksel (Sound Designer/Composer), The assistant director is Grace Dolezal-Ng and the stage manager is Miranda Anderson.

Interim Artistic Director Bobby Kennedy comments, "Writers Theatre is pleased to produce the Midwest premiere of Gracie Gardner's Athena, following highly successful runs of the play in London and New York. This intimate portrait of the friendship and rivalry between two teenage athletes crackles to life with its charming honesty and kinetic fencing choreography. In the crucible-like Gillian Theatre, the clashing of swords and emotions mere inches from the audience will create a theatrical experience unlike anywhere else. It's the perfect play for us to continue our 30th Anniversary Season, as it highlights the joys and trials of young women today in a fresh and life-affirming way."

The production runs May 5th through Sunday, July 10th at The Gillian Theatre, 325 Tudor Court, Glencoe. Prices for all performances range from $35 - $90. Tickets can be purchased by calling the box office at 847-242-6000 or visiting www.writerstheatre.org.

Wednesdays: 3:00pm and 7:30pm

Thursdays: 7:30pm

Fridays: 7:30pm

Saturdays: 3:00pm and 7:30pm

Sundays: 2:00pm and 6:00pm