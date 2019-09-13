Writers Theatre Presents THE NICETIES

Writers Theatre, under the leadership of Artistic Director Michael Halberstam and Executive Director Kathryn M. Lipuma, continues its 2019/20 Season with The Niceties, written by Eleanor Burgess and directed by Marti Lyons. The Niceties runs November 6 - December 8, 2019 in the Alexandra C. and John D. Nichols Theatre at 325 Tudor Court, Glencoe.

The Press Opening is Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at 7:30 p.m.

The cast includes: Ayanna Bria Bakari (Zoe) and Mary Beth Fisher (Janine).

The creative team includes: Courtney O'Neill (Scenic Designer), Mieka van der Ploeg (Costume Designer), Heather Gilbert (Lighting Designer), Andre Pluess (Co-Sound Designer), Christopher M. Laporte (Co-Sound Designer), Rachel Flesher (Fight Director) and Mia Vivens (Assistant Director). The Production Stage Manager is David Castellanos.

What happens when theoretical arguments suddenly turn personal in the ivory tower of an elite East Coast university? Don't miss the thrilling, provocative new play that The Washington Post calls "one of the best plays about who gets to tell the story of America, and how."

In The Niceties by Eleanor Burgess, an accomplished Ivy League professor holds routine office hours with an ambitious young student to discuss her thesis: if history is written by the victors, who tells the story of the oppressed? Before long, quibbles over vocabulary and Wikipedia citations turn into a dangerous debate as both women passionately defend their perspective and their personal worldview-until one of them puts everything on the line to make her case.

This taut, intelligent new play will make you question your own assumptions and reevaluate whether generation gaps can be bridged while gaps in knowledge-and in experience-remain. Director Marti Lyons (Witch) returns to WT to stage this intellectual thriller of a play that examines equality, revolution and what happens when people set aside the niceties and reveal what's really on their minds.

The Box Office is located at 325 Tudor Court, Glencoe; 847-242-6000; www.writerstheatre.org





