Writers Theatre Presents RIDE SHARE, June 9

Black Lives, Black Words is partnering with Writers Theatre to co-produce Ride Share, a timely story about an African-American living in corporate America that gets let go during the pandemic, becomes an Uber driver and struggles mentally with his sanity while trying to pay bills and keep up with life's obstacles during the pandemic. The play will be filmed at a Los Angeles studio and will be available for streaming exclusively as part of the Writers Theatre 2020-2021 Season from June 9 - July 11, 2021.

The solo virtual play, written and directed by Black Lives, Black Words award-winning Co-Founders Reginald Edmund and Simeilia Hodge-Dallaway, stars Chicago Native Kamal Bolden as the lead actor, who recently won an Obie award and has a history with Goodman Theatre. "Ride Share" is inspired by a series of Facebook posts Edmund shared about his personal experience of losing his current job and forced to pivot during the pandemic, which was then turned into a Zoom play that caught the attention of Writers Theatre Artistic Director, Michael Halberstam. An excerpt from the play below:

Marcus has a new wife, a comfortable job and everything seems to be falling into place - until his honeymoon is interrupted by an email from work, laying him off. To make ends meet, he becomes a ride share driver, shuttling passengers from all walks of life to and from parties, brunches and meetings. The passengers range from silly, to seductive - to downright scary. But as long as Marcus keeps his radio on and his wits about him, there's nothing he can't handle...right?

Black Lives Black Words provides theatre artists of color the opportunity to have their voice heard, raw and unfiltered, to speak honest truth about the issues that take place in their communities. The activist organization realizes that every voice, experience and narrative is essential to bridging connection and creating societal change. For a team of 35 International Artists, it is a true testimony to how an artistically determined group can convey a meaningful message. The company is led by Founder and Managing Curating Producer Reginald Edmund and Co-founder, Executive Producer and Creative Director Simeilia Hodge-Dallaway, who has been listed for three consecutive years in the Stage Top 100 Power List. The two are married, a true power-couple that work together on nearly every project at BLBW.

"The pandemic we are all experiencing has taken a collective mental and physical toll on the world," said playwright Reginald Edmund. "As the writer of Ride Share, I felt it was important to showcase a narrative that expresses the personal turmoil the pandemic has brought to many. With Bolden's power of acting, I hope this brings comfort to others with shared experiences and brings light to mental health during this time."

Ride Share will be virtually accessible for viewing June 9 - July 11, 2021. Tickets go on sale May 12, 2021.

All digital programing will be available to Classic Subscribers at no additional charge. "Pay As You Go" and "Up Front" Members can apply any of their four $35 Member tickets to Ride Share, The Last Match, Pearl's Rollin' With the Blues and Maurice in any combination that you'd like. Don't forget-if you want to see more, your Membership includes unlimited additional guest tickets for only $40! For more information visit https://www.writerstheatre.org/ride-share.