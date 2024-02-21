Writers Theatre Adds Performances For THE BAND'S VISIT

Writers Theatre has announced an additional week of performances to the run of The Band’s Visit, featuring music and lyrics by David Yazbek, book by Itamar Moses, and based on the screenplay by Eran Kolirin. The Writers Theatre production is directed by Zi Alikhan with music supervision by Andra Velis Simon and choreography by Sebastiani Romagnolo. The Band’s Visit will now run through March 24, 2024, in the Alexandra C. and John D. Nichols Theatre at 325 Tudor Court, Glencoe.

Following the blockbuster success of Once, Writers Theatre ventures into another immersive and engaging musical production. This co-production with TheatreSquared, Fayetteville, AR, is directed by Zi Alikhan, who has previously helmed productions at Geva Theatre Center, Paper Mill Playhouse, Olney Theatre Center, Pasadena Playhouse, and Primary Stages. Music Supervisor Andra Velis Simon returns to WT after previously working on Next to Normal in the 2018/19 season.

In a small Israeli desert town where every day feels the same, a lost bus arrives carrying an Egyptian Police Band. With no hotel and no buses until morning, the musicians are taken in for the night by the locals. Under the spell of the desert sky, these misplaced musicians bring everyone together in the way that only music can. Winner of ten Tony Awards, including Best Musical, The Band’s Visit is a beautifully intimate show, perfectly suited for the Nichols Theatre, about the unifying power of music.

“The Band’s Visit is a warm and inviting piece that subverts our expectations about the kinds of stories musicals can tell. The emphasis is on individual connections between a group of strangers from different cultures over one enchanted night,” comments Artistic Director Braden Abraham. “The circumstances invite a more careful listening, and the result is a modicum of recognition and the beginning of a tenuous bond - one which allows for these characters to share their passions, quiet disappointments, and the longing for something more.”

The cast includes: Armand Akbari [he/him] as Haled, Jacob Baim [he/him] as Sammy, Rom Barkhordar [he/him] as Tewfiq, Harper Caruso [she/her] as Telephone Guy, Jordan Golding [he/him] as Zelger, Dave Honigman [he/him] as Itzik, Marielle Issa [she/her] as Anna, Becky Keeshin [she/her] as Julia, Sam Linda [he/him] as Papi, Sophie Madorsky [she/her] as Dina, Michael Joseph Mitchell [he/him] as Avrum, Dana Saleh Omar [she/her] as Iris, Adam Qutaishat[any/all] as Camal, and Jonathan Shaboo [he/him] as Simon. The understudies are Rae Robeson [she/her], David Sajewich [he/him] and Jordan Tannous[any/all].

The band includes: Emily Beisel (they/them) reeds, Jocelyn Butler-Shoulders (she/her) cello, Lior Shragg (he/him) percussion, and Matt Ulery (he/him) bass.

The creative team includes: Zi Alikhan (Director), Andra Velis Simon (Music Supervisor & Additional Orchestrations), Sebastiani Romagnolo (Choreographer), Jason Burrow (Music Director), Afsoon Pajoufar (Scenic Designer), Raquel Adorno (Costume Designer), Solomon Weisbard (Lighting Designer), Willow James (Sound Designer), Smooch Medina (Projections Director), Greg Geffrard (Intimacy Director), Sammi Grant (Dialect Coach), Celia Villacres (Associate Music Director & Conductor), and Faith Hart (Assistant Director). The stage manager is Miranda Anderson and the assistant stage managers are Natalie Cohen and Zachary Crewse.

Tickets are now on sale at Writers Theatre at 325 Tudor Court, Glencoe; 847-242-6000; www.writerstheatre.org.