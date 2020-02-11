World Premiere of THE PASSION OF THE CHRIST in Concert to Be Performed at The Auditorium Theatre

CineConcerts, in partnership with Icon Productions, announces a unique and unparalleled concert event: The Passion of the Christ in Concert, which will bring the incredible faith-based Oscar-nominated film to concert halls worldwide. It will feature a live symphony orchestra and choir performing John Debney's (Elf, Iron Man 2, The Jungle Book, Hocus Pocus) iconic Oscar nominated score while the entire film is projected on a 40-foot HD screen. Written, directed, and produced by Oscar and Golden Globe winner Mel Gibson, the film focuses on the last twelve hours of Jesus of Nazareth's life. It received three Oscar nominations, is the highest-grossing Christian film of all time, and will be first faith-based film ever presented in this format. Conducted by Oscar nominated composer John Debney, the world premiere will be on April 11th, 2:00PM at Auditorium Theatre. Tickets available on February 21 at https://www.auditoriumtheatre.org/.

John Debney, composer and conductor explains, "I'm so thrilled to bring The Passion of the Christ in Concert to audiences around the world! Writing the music for this iconic film has been one of the highlights of my career. The Passion music speaks to the heart and is meant for people everywhere. It is an inclusive and spiritual experience for people of all faiths and backgrounds."

In The Passion of the Christ in Concert, experience one of the most unforgettable films in history with John Debney's unforgettable, powerful and poignant score. Starring Jim Caviezel as Jesus of Nazareth, Maia Morgenstern as the Virgin Mary, and Monica Bellucci as Mary Magdalene, the film opens in the Garden of Olives (Gethsemane) and ends with a brief depiction of Jesus' resurrection.

Justin Freer, CineConcerts' cofounder & President states, "We are proud to bring one of the most celebrated films in history to concert stages and audiences around the world. We hope that through music and film we are celebrating this gem and its message for many years to come."

The world premiere will be conducted by composer John Debney on April 11, 2020, 2:00PM Tickets available on February 21 at https://www.auditoriumtheatre.org/. For further information, visit www.cineconcerts.com.





