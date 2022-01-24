Working in Concert International Women's Day Concert Features Top Female Talent

Award-winning female singers are centerstage for an International Women's Day (IWD) concert celebrating this year's IWD theme, "Break the Bias." Working In Concert and Good Shepherd Lutheran Church present Bellissima Opera's International Women's Day Concert at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 8, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Oak Park.

Headlining the event are award-winning sopranos Michelle Areyzaga, Jonita Lattimore and Christine Steyer, along with contralto Corinne Wallace-Crane. They will be accompanied by collaborative pianists Dana Brown and Jennifer McCabe.

"This extravaganza of female talent is designed to delight listeners with arias of opera's favorite heroines, songs by local women composers, and more," said Steyer, Artistic Director of Bellissima Opera. "We will truly 'Break the Bias' of beliefs that women have not made equal contributions as composers and lyricists, by shining a spotlight on rarely performed gems."

Local composers represented at the concert are Lita Grier, Lena J. McLin, Patrice Michaels and Elizabeth Rudolph. The evening will also showcase music from "Future Perfect*-a modern fairytale," set to the lyrics of young women from Lane Tech College Prep and Senn High Schools.

Guest artists are M.G. Bertulfo, emcee and author, who will read from her novel-in-progress about a young Filipino girl, and Kumu Hula June Kaililani Tanoue with a performance by Halau I Ka Pono (The Hula School of Chicago). Images by Japanese artist Mimei Sakamoto will serve as magnificent backdrops. Claudia Hommel, Working In Concert's Executive Director, will open the event.

Concert is 75 minutes with no intermission. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Attendees should arrive by 6:45 p.m. and be prepared to show proof of vaccination and ID. A VIP reception with artists follows, on-site. Tickets: $25, $40 with VIP reception. $10 students. Brown Paper Tickets: https://iwd2022oakpark.bpt.me or at the door if not sold out.