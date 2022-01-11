Winifred Haun & Dancers Presents THE LIGHT RETURNS at Unity Temple 

Winifred Haun & Dancers returns to Unity Temple for two live performances on February 26. The event, "The Light Returns: Dance & Music at Unity Temple" will feature Renee Baker's Chicago Modern Orchestra Project playing live, and Banks Performance Project.

The Light Returns will include a Covid safe walking tour of three spaces of Unity Temple. Small groups of dancers will be performing a series of new dances created by Winifred Haun especially for these spaces.

The spaces will include Unity House, and the dramatic Unity Temple entranceway. The event will conclude with the full audience seated in the Sanctuary for a reprise of the 2020 collaboration between Winifred Haun & Renee Baker, Light in Winter, and a new work by Elysia Banks.

The Light Returns will also feature the inaugural Young Dancers Project (YDP), a workshop & performance series for dancers ages 10 to 18. Young dancers will learn classic modern techniques and choreography over 3 Sundays in February, and have the opportunity to perform with the Company at Unity Temple on February 26.

These events are part of the new Unity Dance Series, which is a partnership between Winifred Haun & Dancers and Unity Temple Restoration Foundation.

For more information visit https://www.utrf.org/event/winifred-haun/.