Winifred Haun & Dancers And Chicago Modern Orchestra Project Collaborate On New Work At Unity Temple

Winifred Haun and Composer Renee Baker will premiere a new work, Light in Winter: Dance & Music at Unity Temple on February 21 & 22, 2020.

The work will feature original choreography by Ms. Haun and an original music composition by Ms. Baker, created especially for the unique spaces of Frank Lloyd Wright's Oak Park

masterpiece. Presented as part of Unity Temple's Performing Arts Series, Light in Winter will feature live music, performed by Chicago Modern Orchestra Project.



This event will also include two other works, one from the repertory of Winifred Haun & Dancers and one from the repertory of the Chicago Modern Orchestra Project. More program information, including details about other events related to this engagement, will be released in early January.



Light in Winter: Dance & Music at Unity Temple will premiere on Friday, February 21 at 7:30pm and Saturday, February 22 at 5:30pm at Unity Temple, 875 Lake St., Oak Park, IL. Tickets are $29/general admission and $19/children, ages 6 to 18. Kids 5 and under are free. Unity Temple Restoration Foundation members are $24. Group rates are

available. Tickets can be purchased online here: https://www.utrf.org/event/winifredhaun/





Light in Winter: Dance & Music at Unity Temple

with Winifred Haun & Dancers and Chicago Modern Orchestra Project

Fri., Feb. 21 @7:30pm

Sat., Feb. 22 @5:30pm

Tickets:

$29/general

$19/Kids, ages 6 to 18

$24 UTRF Members

Ticket link: https://www.utrf.org/event/winifredhaun/

Unity Temple, 875 Lake St., Oak Park, IL





