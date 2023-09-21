What You Need To Know About THE DAUGHTER OF THE REGIMENT At Lyric Opera of Chicago

Donizetti's beloved comic opera The Daughter of the Regiment marches onto the Lyric Opera of Chicago stage for the first time in 50 years, November 4-25, 2023. Also known by its French-language title La fille du régiment, this mashup of slapstick and romance stars two of the biggest names in all of opera: Lisette Oropesa in her Lyric debut and returning favorite Lawrence Brownlee. Filled with high-flying arias and raucous comedy, The Daughter of the Regiment is a must-see for devoted opera lovers and newcomers alike.

Military might meets aristocratic delight. Marie is no ordinary canteen girl — she was orphaned on a battlefield and adopted by a squadron of French soldiers she affectionately calls her fathers. All grown up, this spunky young woman is in love with the strapping Tonio, a peasant who once saved her life but is still forbidden to ask for her hand in marriage. Adding to her troubles, a mysterious Marquise from her past has come to whisk her away and raise her as a "proper" lady. Facing a future of high-society fashions, classical ballet lessons, and a dreaded arranged marriage, what's a daughter of the regiment to do?

Strategic musical command. The Daughter of the Regiment heralds the Lyric debut of internationally celebrated conductor Speranza Scappucci. In the 2025/26 Season, she will become the principal guest conductor at London's Royal Opera House, Covent Garden. She was music director of Belgium's Opéra Royal de Wallonie-Liège from 2017 to 2022, and has recently made dazzling debuts with the Metropolitan Opera, the Vienna State Opera, Milan's Teatro alla Scala, and the Paris Opéra.

Two stars with esprit de corps. This production marks the eagerly anticipated Lyric debut of renowned soprano Lisette Oropesa as Marie. One of the most celebrated singers of her generation, Oropesa has earned tremendous acclaim at the most important opera houses in the world in roles ranging from Verdi's tragic Violetta to Donizetti's dramatic Lucia to Mozart's wily Susanna. A winner of the prestigious Richard Tucker Award and the Metropolitan Opera's Beverly Sills Artist Award, Oropesa was recently named a "Chevalier de l'Ordre des Arts et des Lettres" by the French minister of culture. Last year, she released an acclaimed album of French arias featuring this role's most iconic moments. Oropesa is joined by Bel Canto superstar Lawrence Brownlee as the steadfast Tonio, widely regarded as the most challenging tenor role in the operatic repertoire. Among all the vocal acrobatics, perhaps the most famous is his show-stopping "Ah, mes amis," sometimes dubbed the "Mount Everest" of arias, which requires him to sing a succession of nine high Cs. Brownlee has made this role his calling card on stages around the world. A beloved veteran of the Lyric Stage, he last appeared here during the 2022/23 Season in the title role of Rossini's Le Comte Ory.

A sterling supporting battalion. Following her debut as Erda in Wagner's Siegfried in the 2018/19 Season, Ronnita Miller returns to Lyric in her role debut as the haughty and dotty Marquise of Berkenfield. Comedic veteran Alessandro Corbelli also returns as the loveable Sergeant Sulpice, a signature role he has performed in London, New York, and Paris. Corbelli has been seen in nine Lyric Productions, most recently as Doctor Bartolo in Rossini's The Barber of Seville in the 2019/20 Season, and later this season he will sing the role of Don Magnifico in Rossini's Cinderella. Alan Higgs, a recent alumnus of Lyric's artist-development program, The Patrick G. and Shirley W. Ryan Opera Center, sings the role of Hortensius. Two other members of the current Ryan Opera Center Ensemble perform other roles: Ron Dukes is the Corporal and Laureano Quant is the Notary.

A preview of the formation. To get to know some of the stars of The Daughter of the Regiment, Lyric is also presenting another installment of the very special original recital series — Lawrence Brownlee and Friends — on Wednesday, October 25 at 7:00 p.m. in the Lyric Opera House's intimate Daniel F. and Ada L. Rice Grand Foyer. In addition to Lawrence Brownlee, the recital features appearances by Lisette Oropesa, Ronnita Miller, and three members of the Ryan Opera Center Ensemble: Laureano Quant, Chris Humbert, and Travon Walker. Craig Terry, the Music Director of the Ryan Opera Center and a longtime collaborator of Brownlee's, is the pianist. Tickets for this one-night-only recital will go on sale in early October.

A creative team of military precision. This iconic production by Laurent Pelly — a co-production of the Metropolitan Opera, the Vienna State Opera, and the Royal Opera House, Covent Garden — has received raves around the globe and arrives in Chicago under the leadership of revival director Christian Räth in his Lyric debut. A frequent collaborator of Pelly's productions, set designer Chantal Thomas makes her Lyric debut with this production, boldly evoking the opera's Italian terrain with larger-than-life military maps. Laurent Pelly himself designed the costumes. Lighting designer Joёl Adam lights the stage for this revolutionary romp in his Lyric debut. From the ballroom to the battlefield, choreographer Karine Girard revives the choreography first created for this production by Laura Scozzi. New dialogue for this production was written by Agathe Mélinand.

En garde! Taking the Lyric Stage just in time for composer Gaetano Donizetti's 226th birthday, this much-beloved opéra comique proves that true love always wins. [Note: this is not the case in all operas.]

