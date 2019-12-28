WONDER WOMEN: THE MUSICAL Announces Cast and Creative Team

Direct from hit engagements at the 2018 Atlanta Musical Theatre Festival and a 2019 workshop at Studio Tenn in Nashville, TN, Wonder Women: The Musical arrives in Chicago as part of Underscore Theatre Company's 2020 Chicago Musical Theatre Festival, running February 8-20, 2020 at The Edge Theatre, 5451 N. Broadway. Tickets available now at CMTF.org.

Wonder Women: The Musical is a Golden Age-style musical comedy with a contemporary sensibility that tells the true story of the birth of the 1941 classic comic book character, Wonder Woman. This energetic show follows three women who lived in a clandestine four-way polyamourous relationship with William Martson, the scientist who invented the lie detector, depicting how this group overcame the discrimination, misogyny, and sexual taboos of the day and eventually became a 'family'. Working together, they fused their individual passions for reproductive rights, gender psychology, equal rights, and BDSM and gave the world a superhero who would defeat ignorance using the powers of love and acceptance, and ignite humanity's inner desire for a matriarch: Wonder Woman!

Written by award-winning songwriter Gregory Becker (Carrie Underwood, Meatloaf, Rascal Flats) and directed by Jeff Award-winner Christopher Pazdernik (High Fidelity), the show will feature an all-Chicago cast in this production: Shea Pender (Kokandy's Grand Hotel) as William Marston, Laura Sportiello (Porchlight's Sunset Boulevard) as Sadie Holloway, Jayla Craig (Black Ensemble's The Other Cinderella) as Majorie Huntley and introducing Sydney Richards, a recent graduate of Columbia College Chicago, as Olive Byrne. Rounding out the cast is Jenny Rudnick (Porchlight's 1776) as Margaret Sanger, Noah Berman (Refuge Theatre Project's High Fidelity) in the Cameo Track, Jasmine Young (Metropolis' Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story) as Aphrodite, Alli Atkenson (BoHo's Big Fish) as Athena and Courtney Dane Mize (The House's Nutcracker) as Dike.

Joining Pazdernik and Becker on the creative team are Kayla Boye (choreographer), Matt Salvo (music director), Joshua Bishop (assistant director/choreographer), Erin Kraft (dramaturg), Rueben Echoles (costume designer), Bri Wolfe (stage manager) and Julia Hollander (Marketing & Production Assistant).

Tickets: $25 at www.CMTF.org

See Also: www.wonderwomenthemusical.com





