WATCH: See New Video Confessionals From the Cast of HAND TO GOD at the Copley Theatre

Everybody loves puppets! Even puppets that may or may not be possessed by Satan. Right?

Meet the cast below!

Avenue Q meets Little Shop of Horrors in Hand to God, the Tony-nominated, darkly humorous horror shocker, puppets included, running May 25-July 10, 2022, at the new Copley Theatre, 8 E. Galena Blvd., right across the street from Paramount Theatre in downtown Aurora.

The second play in Paramount's new BOLD Series, Hand to God promises to deliver again on Paramount's pledge to bring fearless, thought-provoking and unexpected new forms of live theater to downtown Aurora. Press nights are Wednesday, June 1 and Thursday, June 2 at 7 p.m.

The Copley Theatre, a sleek, state-of-the-art, 165-seat theater with a modern new lobby bar, reopened in March as downtown Aurora's newest live theater space following a two-year, $2 million, top-to-bottom renovation. Since then, the Copley has been welcoming new audiences with a critically acclaimed staging of Lynn Nottage's working class drama, Sweat, Paramount's inaugural BOLD Series opener.