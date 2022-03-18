WALDOS FOREVER FEST, Presented By Dispensary 33, Returns To Celebrate 420 In Chicago

Waldos W33kend, presented by Dispensary 33, is taking 420 to the next level with a week of festivities celebrating cannabis culture and community. Waldos Forever Fest will lead the celebrations on Clark Street in Andersonville on Saturday, April 23 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., providing a full day of live music, local food, education, and fun for cannabis lovers- and anyone that loves a good time.

The additional festivities include several citywide Waldos W33kend sponsored pop-up events on April 20 including Rollin' with the Homies: Mixer + Movie at Davis Theater, Jokes for Stoners at Zanies Comedy Club, Stoner Trivia at Redline VR, a punk rock show at AliveOne, and a comedy production debut at the Annoyance Theatre called Spliff, Laugh, Love that will run for 8 weeks. The week will conclude with a Daytime 420 Concert with Dan Deacon at City Winery Chicago in the West Loop on Sunday, April 24.

Cannabis enthusiasts and novices alike are invited to experience Waldos Forever Fest and learn about cannabis in a safe, welcoming, and fun atmosphere. The all-day outdoor festival will showcase headlining performances by Junglepussy and Sudan Archives, along with Shea Coulee headlining drag performances, local eats, cannabis-forward vendors and cultivators, immersive activations, and more.

Back after a 2-year long pandemic hiatus, the festival's return marks the first time in Illinois that both medical and recreational consumers are able to celebrate together. The first Waldos Forever Fest was held in 2018 as the Midwest's first and largest event of its kind, and has since become an annual celebration for the popular Chicago dispensary. Bringing together Chicago's best in live music sets, comedy and drag acts, local restaurants, and more, Waldos Forever Fest will feature various partners and sponsors from all across the city. The event is open to anyone 21 and over and admission is free with a $10 suggested donation. Cannabis consumption is not permitted at the fest.

For more information, please visit www.waldosforever.com.