Video: Watch Alessandro Corbelli Sing 'Miei Rampolli Femminini' from Rossini's CINDERELLA

Rule #1: Don't wake Don Magnifico! In the video below from Act One of Rossini's CINDERELLA, Don Magnifico (Alessandro Corbelli) is woken from a wild dream by his noisy daughters, Tisbe (Sophia Maekawa) and Clorinda (Teresa Castillo).

Rossini’s enchanting fairytale heroine returns to the Lyric Opera of Chicago stage in classic style. Cinderella (La Cenerentola) tells the story of the downtrodden daughter of a selfish father, Don Magnifico. When Prince Ramiro (disguised as his own valet, Dandini) meets her, they fall instantly in love, leading — after a few complications — to a heartwarming happy ending. Rossini’s score provides endless sparkle, with Cenerentola’s and Ramiro’s arias abounding in fabulous vocal virtuosity. There’s also hilarity, thanks to the antics of Magnifico and Dandini.

Two rising stars, Vasilisa Berzhanskaya and Jack Swanson, will be joined by the incomparable Alessandro Corbelli to lead Lyric’s cast in Jean-Pierre Ponnelle’s world-famous production led by the exciting Taiwanese conductor Yi-Chen Lin.

See this comedy-packed fairy tale onstage at Lyric, now through February 10, 2024.



