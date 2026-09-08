Katrina Lenk, Caroline Neff and More to Star in ADIRONDACK CHAIR CIRCLE at Steppenwolf

NEW! Chicago Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Chicago & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Steppenwolf Theatre Company has revealed the full cast for its world premiere of Chicago playwright Stephanie Alison Walker’s satire Adirondack Chair Circle, directed by Tony Award winner Pam MacKinnon (Downstate, Edward Albee’s Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?).

The Adirondack Chair Circle cast features ensemble member Caroline Neff, who returns to the Steppenwolf stage, adding to her extensive Steppenwolf credits including Mr. Wolf, Fool for Love, POTUS and Another Marriage. She is joined by David Darrow, who dazzled Steppenwolf audiences as Mozart in last season’s record-breaking Amadeus. Broadway favorite Katrina Lenk, who received Tony and Grammy Awards for her turn in The Band’s Visit, returns to Steppenwolf for the first time since 2005’s Lost Land. Making her Steppenwolf debut is Chicago actor Wendy Mateo, while Sadieh Rifai returns to Steppenwolf after captivating audiences in last year’s You Will Get Sick.

Launching Steppenwolf’s 51st Season, Adirondack Chair Circle will play October 22 — December 6, 2026 in Steppenwolf’s Ensemble Theater, 1646 N. Halsted St. in Chicago. Single tickets are now on sale at steppenwolf.org or the Box Office at (312) 335-1650.

About the Production:

A gaggle of suburban moms, armed with pickleball paddles and hard kombucha, are ready to take on the school board in the fight of their lives: attempting to ban the controversial books available to their kids in the school library. But is this trusted inner circle all on the same page? A piercing world premiere from a Chicago playwright, Stephanie Alison Walker’s Adirondack Chair Circle exposes the hilarious hypocrisy of the causes we claim and the company we keep. And has a damn good time doing it.

Prefer BroadwayWorld in Google Search? Add as a preferred source

Don't Miss a Chicago News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming