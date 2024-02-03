Video: Justin Austin Sings 'What Makes a Man a Man' From CHAMPION at Lyric Opera of Chicago

Champion is onstage at Lyric now through February 11.

By: Feb. 03, 2024

POPULAR

Video: BOOP! THE BETTY BOOP MUSICAL Will Open On Broadway In 2025 Photo 1 Video: BOOP! THE BETTY BOOP MUSICAL Will Open On Broadway In 2025
THE WIZ Will Launch a Second Tour Leg in 2025 Photo 2 THE WIZ Will Launch a Second Tour Leg in 2025
ICYMI: Watch the Next On Stage Finale Photo 3 ICYMI: Watch the Next On Stage Finale
Photos/Video: First Look At The New PETER PAN National Tour! Photo 4 Photos/Video: First Look At The New PETER PAN National Tour!

Video: Justin Austin Sings 'What Makes a Man a Man' From CHAMPION at Lyric Opera of Chicago

Lyric Opera of Chicago has released video footage of Justin Austin performing 'What Makes a Man a Man' from Terence Blanchard's CHAMPION below. Ahead of his fateful fight with Benny "Kid" Paret, Emile Griffith finds himself torn between societal expectations and the desire to be his true self.

Watch the performance below!

The music of Terence Blanchard has returned to Lyric Opera of Chicago with his first opera: Champion, an "opera in jazz" inspired by the true story of boxer Emile Griffith, a professional boxer from the U.S. Virgin Islands who threw a fatal punch in the boxing ring in 1962. Get a first look at the production in an all-new trailer!

Audiences were profoundly moved by Blanchard’s Fire Shut Up in My Bones in Lyric's 2021/22 Season, and Champion explores similarly operatic issues of race, sexuality, and self-discovery.

Grammy Award-winning composer Terence Blanchard uses jazz as the basis for a cinematic and groundbreaking score, while the libretto of Pulitzer and Tony Award-winning playwright Michael Cristofer ably shifts through a number of time periods to bring the many facets of Emile — his boxing career, his sexuality, his hopes and dreams as an American immigrant — to powerful life on the opera stage.

Music Director Enrique Mazzola leads the esteemed Lyric Opera Orchestra in a production that marks his first contemporary work at Lyric. Earlier this season, Mazzola conducted his first Wagner opera at Lyric, and he finishes Lyric’s opera season with his first-ever production of Verdi’s Aida, which also marks the 100th opera of his compelling career. In a final "first" of the 2023/24 Season, Mazzola conducts Mozart’s Requiem later this season, his first Mozart for Lyric audiences.

Champion’s deeply poignant central character of Emile Griffith is portrayed by three singers: Reginald Smith, Jr. as Older Emile, Justin Austin as Younger Emile, and Naya James as Little Emile. The opera also stars Whitney Morrison, Martin Luther Clark, Leroy Davis, and an all-star supporting cast. Champion is directed by James Robinson and features choreography by Camille A. Brown, the team who brought Blanchard’s Fire Shut Up in My Bones to life at Lyric.

Champion is the latest opera that is part of Lyric’s ongoing commitment to creating and fostering new work. It uses an accessible story set in the world of sports to address broader themes of race and sexuality, and asks audiences to consider what makes a man a man. We look forward to welcoming audiences to the knockout opera of the season.







RELATED STORIES - Chicago

1
St. Charles Singers to Share Stage With 6 High School Choirs This February Photo
St. Charles Singers to Share Stage With 6 High School Choirs This February

The St. Charles Singers will launch a new community outreach initiative with a pair of 'Choral Connections' concerts, featuring vocal ensembles from six suburban Chicago high schools. The concerts will showcase the talent of the St. Charles Singers and the student choruses, culminating in a joint performance.

2
Photos: First Look At Pulitzer Prize-Winning SELLING KABUL At Northlight Theatre Photo
Photos: First Look At Pulitzer Prize-Winning SELLING KABUL At Northlight Theatre

Northlight Theatre, continues its 2023–2024 season with the suspenseful 2022 Pulitzer Prize Finalist Selling Kabul by Sylvia Khoury, directed by recent Northlight Artistic Fellow Hamid Dehghani.

3
REBIRTH OF VENUS Burlesque Show to Take Place at Greenhouse Theatre on February 17 Photo
REBIRTH OF VENUS Burlesque Show to Take Place at Greenhouse Theatre on February 17

Witness the Rebirth of Venus in Chicago. Come #InfluenceHer in an interactive Valentine's Day burlesque show!

4
Review: FIDDLER ON THE ROOF at Drury Lane Theatre Oakbrook Terrace, IL Photo
Review: FIDDLER ON THE ROOF at Drury Lane Theatre Oakbrook Terrace, IL

The new production at Drury Lane Theatre in Oakbrook Terrace is Fiddler on the Roof.  Under the direction of Elizabeth Margolius, this is a different looking production. It works. The scenic design is subtle but very powerful.

More Hot Stories For You

Photos: First Look At Pulitzer Prize-Winning SELLING KABUL At Northlight TheatrePhotos: First Look At Pulitzer Prize-Winning SELLING KABUL At Northlight Theatre
REBIRTH OF VENUS Burlesque Show to Take Place at Greenhouse Theatre on February 17REBIRTH OF VENUS Burlesque Show to Take Place at Greenhouse Theatre on February 17
American Blues Theater To Produce THE RECLAMATION OF MADISON HEMINGS In Its New HomeAmerican Blues Theater To Produce THE RECLAMATION OF MADISON HEMINGS In Its New Home
Video: Steppenwolf's Teen Curators Talk A HOME WHAT HOWLSVideo: Steppenwolf's Teen Curators Talk A HOME WHAT HOWLS

Videos

Jack Swanson Sings 'Si Ritrovarla io Giuro' from Rossini's CINDERELLA Video
Jack Swanson Sings 'Si Ritrovarla io Giuro' from Rossini's CINDERELLA
Justin Austin Sings 'What Makes a Man a Man' From CHAMPION at Lyric Opera of Chicago Video
Justin Austin Sings 'What Makes a Man a Man' From CHAMPION at Lyric Opera of Chicago
Steppenwolf's Teen Curators Talk A HOME WHAT HOWLS Video
Steppenwolf's Teen Curators Talk A HOME WHAT HOWLS
View all Videos

Chicago SHOWS
Romance Language: French Songs for Lovers, Feat. Various Artists in Chicago Romance Language: French Songs for Lovers, Feat. Various Artists
Le Piano Chicago (2/12-2/12)Tracker PHOTOS
Lies & Liability : A Regency LARP experience in Chicago Lies & Liability : A Regency LARP experience
Dekoven Center (4/15-4/21)
Girl From The North Country in Chicago Girl From The North Country
CIBC Theatre (2/13-2/25)
Silent Sky in Chicago Silent Sky
Citadel Theatre (2/14-3/17)
She the People in Chicago She the People
The Center for Performing Arts (3/02-3/02)
Purpose in Chicago Purpose
Downstairs Theater At Steppenwolf Theatre (3/14-4/21)
Aida in Chicago Aida
Lyric Opera House - Chicago (3/09-4/07)
Native Gardens in Chicago Native Gardens
Raue Center For The Arts (2/23-3/17)
Cinderella in Chicago Cinderella
Lyric Opera House - Chicago (1/21-2/10)
Silent Sky in Chicago Silent Sky
Citadel Theatre (2/14-3/17)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You