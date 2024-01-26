Video: Go Inside Rehearsals For RICHARD III at Chicago Shakespeare

On stage February 2nd through March 3rd, 2024.

By: Jan. 26, 2024

POPULAR

THE WIZ Will Launch a Second Tour Leg in 2025 Photo 1 THE WIZ Will Launch a Second Tour Leg in 2025
Video: Watch the Next On Stage Finale Photo 2 Video: Watch the Next On Stage Finale
ICYMI: Watch the Next On Stage Finale Photo 3 ICYMI: Watch the Next On Stage Finale
Photos/Video: First Look At The New PETER PAN National Tour! Photo 4 Photos/Video: First Look At The New PETER PAN National Tour!

Watch as Director Edward Hall and Katy Sullivan (Richard III) discuss reuniting to take on this epic political thriller RICHARD III at Chicago Shakespeare. "It's sort of like Game Of Thrones meets Succession..." says Hall.

Richard III is staged by Artistic Director Edward Hall in the Courtyard Theater. Tony Award-nominated actor, Paralympic champion, and bilateral above-knee amputee Katy Sullivan makes her Chicago Shakespeare Theater debut in the title role, leading a company that also features Scott Aiello, Debo Balogun, Mark Bedard, Anatasha Blakely, Yao Dogbe, Sean Fortunato, Erik Hellman, Tiffany Renee Johnson, Ora Jones, Mo Shipley, Demetrios Troy, and Jessica Dean Turner.

The creative team includes Composer and Music Director Jon Trenchard, Scenic and Costume Designer Michael Pavelka, Lighting Designer Marcus Doshi, Sound Designer Pornchanok Kanchanabanca, Accessibility Consultant Aly Easton, Intimacy Director Sarah Scanlon, Fight Choreographer Matt Hawkins, Assistant Director Peter Andersen, Assistant Lighting Designer Yun Lin, Assistant Sound Designer Emily Hayman, Casting Director Bob Mason, Production Stage Manager Jessica Forella, and Assistant Stage Manager Michael George.

Richard III will be presented February 2–March 3, 2024, in Chicago Shakespeare’s Courtyard Theater. Tickets start at $38 and are on sale now. Special discounts are available for audience members under the age of 35 and for groups of 10 or more. For more information or to purchase tickets, contact the Box Office at 312.595.5600 or visit the Theater’s website at www.chicagoshakes.com.

Regional Tony Award-recipient Chicago Shakespeare Theater produces a bold and innovative year-round season—plays, musicals, world premieres, family productions, and theatrical presentations from around the globe—alongside nationally recognized education programming serving tens of thousands of students, teachers, and lifelong learners each year. Founded in 1986, the Theater’s onstage work has expanded to as many as twenty productions and 650 performances annually.







RELATED STORIES - Chicago

1
Curious Theatre Branchs 35th Anniversary Season To Continue With The World Premiere Of Jen Photo
Curious Theatre Branch's 35th Anniversary Season To Continue With The World Premiere Of Jenny Magnus's THE GOOD

Curious Theatre Branch's 35th Anniversary Season continues with the world premiere of Jenny Magnus's 'The Good'. A new work created and performed by Magnus, directed by Stefan Brün.

2
Porchlight Music Theatres ANYTHING GOES Extends At The Ruth Page Center Photo
Porchlight Music Theatre's ANYTHING GOES Extends At The Ruth Page Center

Porchlight Music Theatre has announced that due to popular demand, the 90th Anniversary production of Cole Porter's crown jewel musical comedy, Anything Goes, music and lyrics by Cole Porter, original book by P.G. Wodehouse and Guy Bolton and Howard Lindsay and Russel Crouse and a new book by Timothy Crouse and John Weidman, is now extended through March 10 at the Ruth Page Center.

3
Sammy Obeid is Coming To The Den Theatre in April Photo
Sammy Obeid is Coming To The Den Theatre in April

Sammy Obeid will perform at The Den Theatre on April 18th. Learn how to purchase tickets!

4
World Premiere & More Set for Jackalope Theatre 16th Season Photo
World Premiere & More Set for Jackalope Theatre 16th Season

Jackalope Theatre announces its 16th season, including two premieres at its new home in Edgewater.

From This Author - Joshua Wright

Joshua Wright, a native of Boston, MA, has been captivated by Broadway since childhood. When he's not penning articles for BroadwayWorld.com, Joshua can be found swimming at the local pool, crafti... (read more about this author)

Video: COMPANY on Tour Celebrates Star Britney Coleman's Birthday On Stage!Video: COMPANY on Tour Celebrates Star Britney Coleman's Birthday On Stage!
Met Opera Taps Endowment Fund Amid Financial ChallengesMet Opera Taps Endowment Fund Amid Financial Challenges
Video: Get A First Look At The Set For CLUE: ON STAGE at Hale Center TheatreVideo: Get A First Look At The Set For CLUE: ON STAGE at Hale Center Theatre
Video: Toronto Cast of SIX Visit Hans Holbein Portrait of King Henry VIII at Art Gallery Of OntarioVideo: Toronto Cast of SIX Visit Hans Holbein Portrait of King Henry VIII at Art Gallery Of Ontario

Videos

Laura Alcalá Baker on A HOME WHAT HOWLS at Steppenwolf Theatre Company Video
Laura Alcalá Baker on A HOME WHAT HOWLS at Steppenwolf Theatre Company
Vasilisa Berzhanskaya Sings 'Non più mesta' from Rossini's CINDERELLA at Lyric Opera Video
Vasilisa Berzhanskaya Sings 'Non più mesta' from Rossini's CINDERELLA at Lyric Opera
Get A First Look At ILLINOISE At Chicago Shakespeare Theater Video
Get A First Look At ILLINOISE At Chicago Shakespeare Theater
View all Videos

Chicago SHOWS
Van Morrison Tribute: Irish Heartbeat in Chicago Van Morrison Tribute: Irish Heartbeat
Raue Center For The Arts (3/16-3/16)
Music of the Baroque: Birds, Frogs, Crickets, & Dogs in Chicago Music of the Baroque: Birds, Frogs, Crickets, & Dogs
Harris Theater for Music and Dance in Millennium Park (4/15-4/15)
Journeyman: A Tribute to Eric Clapton in Chicago Journeyman: A Tribute to Eric Clapton
Raue Center For The Arts (1/27-1/27)
Trailblazing Women of Country in Chicago Trailblazing Women of Country
ECC Arts Center (4/05-4/05)
The Choir of Man Presale in Chicago The Choir of Man Presale
The Apollo Theater (3/27-5/26)
Roald Dahl's James and the Giant Peach in Chicago Roald Dahl's James and the Giant Peach
The Marriott Theatre (2/16-3/30)
Seong-Jin Cho Plays Beethoven in Chicago Seong-Jin Cho Plays Beethoven
Chicago Symphony Center (2/08-2/10)
Pierre-Laurent Aimard in Chicago Pierre-Laurent Aimard
Chicago Symphony Center (2/25-2/25)
The Band's Visit in Chicago The Band's Visit
Alexandra C. and John D. Nichols Theatre (2/08-3/17)
Harry Potter and the Cursed Child in Chicago Harry Potter and the Cursed Child
James M. Nederlander Theater (9/10-2/01)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You