Video: First Look at TimeLine Theatre's TROUBLE IN MIND

The play is a cutting yet humorous behind-the-curtain drama that examines racial dynamics within American theatre and the tolls of superficial representation on stage.  

Nov. 23, 2022  

TimeLine Theatre Company's 2022-23 season continues this fall with the landmark classic Trouble in Mind by Alice Childress, directed by TimeLine Company Member Ron OJ Parson, running now through December 18, 2022.

Get a first look at footage from the production below!

Trouble in Mind is a cutting yet humorous behind-the-curtain drama that examines racial dynamics within American theatre and the tolls of superficial representation on stage.

At a Broadway theater in New York City in the mid-1950s, a group of actors has gathered for their first day rehearsing a new play called Chaos in Belleville, an anti-lynching Southern drama. But as the cast rehearses, tensions flare between Wiletta, the Black actress in the starring role, and her white director about his interpretation of the play. What emerges is an explosive investigation of interracial politics and the need for a cultural shift in theatre and America.

Written by Childress-the first Black woman to have a play professionally produced in New York City-Trouble in Mind recently enjoyed an acclaimed Broadway production nominated for four 2022 Tony Awards, including Best Revival.

Under Parson's direction, TimeLine's new Chicago production of Trouble in Mind is an explosive conversation about equality, power, and how race is portrayed in the American theatre.

The cast features Shariba Rivers (she/her) as Wiletta Mayer, Tim Decker (he/him) as Al Manners, Charles Stransky (he/him) as Henry, Guy Van Swearingen (he/him) as Bill O'Wray, Tarina J. Bradshaw (she/her) as Millie Davis, Jordan Ashley Grier (she/her) as Judy Sears, Kenneth D. Johnson (he/him) as Sheldon Forrester, Vincent Jordan (he/him) as John Nevins, and Adam Shalzi (he/him) as Eddie Fenton.

Trouble in Mind runs through December 18 at TimeLine Theatre, 615 W. Wellington Ave., in Chicago's Lakeview East neighborhood.

For tickets and information, visit timelinetheatre.com or call the TimeLine Box Office at (773) 281-8463 x6.




SCROOGE AND MARLEY: The Musical Comes to the Hoover-Leppen  Theatre Next Month Photo
SCROOGE AND MARLEY: The Musical Comes to the Hoover-Leppen  Theatre Next Month
From the creative team behind the 2012 indie film Scrooge & Marley, a modern day, queer variation on Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol,” comes a fully realized musical  version reimagined for the stage. Scrooge & Marley: The Musical follows the familiar outline of the  beloved tale of Ebenezer “Ben” Scrooge – the man who hates the holidays and who is reformed after  memorable visits by three ghostly spirits.
The Gift Theatre Announces 2023 Season Featuring the Chicago Premiere of MOTHERS & Mor Photo
The Gift Theatre Announces 2023 Season Featuring the Chicago Premiere of MOTHERS & More
 The Gift Theatre has announced its 2023 season, featuring the Chicago premiere of Anna Ouyang Moench’s dark comedy Mothers, directed by Lili-Anne Brown and a revival of Jim Cartwright’s powerful, award-winning drama The Rise and Fall of Little Voice, directed by Devo de Mayo.
Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for the World Premiere of BALD SISTERS at Steppenwolf Theatre Photo
Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for the World Premiere of BALD SISTERS at Steppenwolf Theatre
See rehearsal photos of Steppenwolf Theatre Company's world premiere of Vichet Chum’s Bald Sisters, a brazen, comic examination of the ties that bind multigenerational families of immigrants together.
Pegasus Theatre Chicago Presents the Return of the 36th Annual Young Playwrights Festival Photo
Pegasus Theatre Chicago Presents the Return of the 36th Annual Young Playwrights Festival
Pegasus Theatre Chicago is proud to announce the authors and plays being presented at the 36th Annual Young Playwrights Festival, Wednesday, Jan. 4 - Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at Chicago Dramatists, 765 N. Aberdeen.

