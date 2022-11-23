Video: First Look at TimeLine Theatre's TROUBLE IN MIND

TimeLine Theatre Company's 2022-23 season continues this fall with the landmark classic Trouble in Mind by Alice Childress, directed by TimeLine Company Member Ron OJ Parson, running now through December 18, 2022.

Get a first look at footage from the production below!

Trouble in Mind is a cutting yet humorous behind-the-curtain drama that examines racial dynamics within American theatre and the tolls of superficial representation on stage.

At a Broadway theater in New York City in the mid-1950s, a group of actors has gathered for their first day rehearsing a new play called Chaos in Belleville, an anti-lynching Southern drama. But as the cast rehearses, tensions flare between Wiletta, the Black actress in the starring role, and her white director about his interpretation of the play. What emerges is an explosive investigation of interracial politics and the need for a cultural shift in theatre and America.

Written by Childress-the first Black woman to have a play professionally produced in New York City-Trouble in Mind recently enjoyed an acclaimed Broadway production nominated for four 2022 Tony Awards, including Best Revival.

Under Parson's direction, TimeLine's new Chicago production of Trouble in Mind is an explosive conversation about equality, power, and how race is portrayed in the American theatre.

The cast features Shariba Rivers (she/her) as Wiletta Mayer, Tim Decker (he/him) as Al Manners, Charles Stransky (he/him) as Henry, Guy Van Swearingen (he/him) as Bill O'Wray, Tarina J. Bradshaw (she/her) as Millie Davis, Jordan Ashley Grier (she/her) as Judy Sears, Kenneth D. Johnson (he/him) as Sheldon Forrester, Vincent Jordan (he/him) as John Nevins, and Adam Shalzi (he/him) as Eddie Fenton.



Trouble in Mind runs through December 18 at TimeLine Theatre, 615 W. Wellington Ave., in Chicago's Lakeview East neighborhood.

For tickets and information, visit timelinetheatre.com or call the TimeLine Box Office at (773) 281-8463 x6.