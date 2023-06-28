Video: First Look at Judy Greer & Ian Barford in ANOTHER MARRIAGE at Steppenwolf Theatre

Another Marriage will play through July 23, 2023.

By: Jun. 28, 2023

POPULAR

Photos: Get A First Look At Goodman's THE WHO'S TOMMY; Now Extended Through August 6th Photo 1 Photos: Get A First Look At Goodman's THE WHO'S TOMMY
Video: Get A First Look At Goodman's THE WHO'S TOMMY Photo 2 Video: Get A First Look At Goodman's THE WHO'S TOMMY
Review Roundup: Critics Sound Off On Goodman Theatre's THE WHO'S TOMMY Photo 3 Reviews: Critics Sound Off On Goodman Theatre's THE WHO'S TOMMY
Review: THE WHO'S TOMMY Ignites the Goodman's Stage Like Never Before Photo 4 Review: THE WHO'S TOMMY Ignites the Goodman's Stage Like Never Before

Steppenwolf Theatre Company is presenting the world premiere of ensemble member Kate Arrington’s unconventional love story Another Marriage, directed by ensemble member Terry Kinney.

Get a first look at footage below!

Marking Arrington’s playwrighting debut, Another Marriage will play through July 23, 2023 in Steppenwolf’s stunning new in-the-round Ensemble Theater in Honor of Helen Zell, 1646 N. Halsted St. in Chicago. Single tickets starting at $20 are now on sale at steppenwolf.org or the Box Office at (312) 335-1650.

 

Another Marriage features ensemble members Ian Barford (The Minutes, Linda Vista, August: Osage County) and Caroline Neff (Let the Right One In, Airline Highway, Linda Vista) with Judy Greer (Ant-Man, Jurassic World, Archer) and Nicole Scimeca (Steppenwolf debut).

 

You meet. You marry. You have kids. That’s the way it always goes. Or is it? What if your story changes? What would it cost? Another Marriage is an intimate and beautifully rendered portrait of an ever-evolving relationship that may never be quite finished. Ensemble member Kate Arrington’s playwrighting debut upends time and the typical romantic comedy to explore the liabilities of falling in and out of love.

 

The creative team includes: Robert Brill (Scenic Design), Mieka van der Ploeg (Costume Design), Heather Gilbert (Lighting Design), Rob Milburn and Michael Bodeen (Sound Design), Michael Salvatore Commendatore (Projection Design), Kristina Fluty (Intimacy Consultant), Gigi Buffington (Company Voice and Text Coach), Christian Parker and Jenna Worsham (Dramaturgs), Tom Pearl (Producing Director), JC Clementz, CSA (Casting Director),Christine D. Freeburg (Production Stage Manager) and Kathleen Barrett (Assistant Stage Manager). 

 

Tickets: Single tickets starting at $20 are now on sale at steppenwolf.org and the Box Office at (312) 335-1650. Classic Memberships are on sale for Steppenwolf’s 2023/24 season featuring two world premieres and three Chicago premieres at steppenwolf.org/myseason. Steppenwolf Flex Memberships are also available: Black Card Memberships with six tickets for use any time for any production and RED Card Memberships for theatergoers under 30.

 






RELATED STORIES - Chicago

1
Video: First Look at BUDDY: THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY at the Marriott Theatre Photo
Video: First Look at BUDDY: THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY at the Marriott Theatre

Get a first look at footage of BUDDY - THE Buddy Holly STORY at the Marriott Theatre.

2
Tribute to Stephen Sondheim to Take Place at Arts On The Green in July Photo
Tribute to Stephen Sondheim to Take Place at Arts On The Green in July

Raue Center’s Arts On The Green will celebrate the music of Tony and Grammy Award Winner Stephen Sondheim with a little musical tribute under the stars, featuring a talented cast of stage veterans Saturday, July 22, 2023 at 7 p.m.

3
Grant Kennedy Lewis, Brandon Rivera and Jocelyn Zamudi Will Lead Steppenwolf Theatre Compa Photo
Grant Kennedy Lewis, Brandon Rivera and Jocelyn Zamudi Will Lead Steppenwolf Theatre Company's SANCTUARY CITY

 Steppenwolf Theatre Company will open its 48th season with the Chicago premiere of Sanctuary City, Pulitzer Prize winner Martyna Majok’s (Cost of Living, Ironbound) harrowing and hopeful tale of immigration and young love, directed by Steph Paul.

4
Chicagos Raven Theatre Company Names Sarah Slight as Artistic Director Photo
Chicago's Raven Theatre Company Names Sarah Slight as Artistic Director

Chicago’s Raven Theatre Company has named Sarah Slight as Artistic Director, following her successful stewardship of the Company through its 40th season as Interim Artistic Director.

From This Author - BroadwayWorld TV

Video: First Look at Judy Greer & Ian Barford in ANOTHER MARRIAGE at Steppenwolf TheatreVideo: First Look at Judy Greer & Ian Barford in ANOTHER MARRIAGE at Steppenwolf Theatre
Photos & Video: First Look at PERSONALITY: THE LLOYD PRICE MUSICAL in ChicagoPhotos & Video: First Look at PERSONALITY: THE LLOYD PRICE MUSICAL in Chicago
Video: Watch Highlights from the 18th Annual Broadway Junior Student CelebrationVideo: Watch Highlights from the 18th Annual Broadway Junior Student Celebration
Video: First Look at 'Terrible Ride' From LIZARD BOYVideo: First Look at 'Terrible Ride' From LIZARD BOY

Videos

Video: First Look at Judy Greer & Ian Barford in ANOTHER MARRIAGE at Steppenwolf Theatre Video Video: First Look at Judy Greer & Ian Barford in ANOTHER MARRIAGE at Steppenwolf Theatre
Photos & First Look at PERSONALITY: THE LLOYD PRICE MUSICAL in Chicago Video
Photos & First Look at PERSONALITY: THE LLOYD PRICE MUSICAL in Chicago
Photos & First Look at Gavin Lee & More in THE 39 Steps at Drury Lane Theatre Video
Photos & First Look at Gavin Lee & More in THE 39 Steps at Drury Lane Theatre
Watch Highlights from the 18th Annual Broadway Junior Student Celebration Video
Watch Highlights from the 18th Annual Broadway Junior Student Celebration
View all Videos

Chicago SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Irving Berlin's White Christmas
Memorial Opera House (11/30-12/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Passing Strange
Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre (6/09-7/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Robert Cray
Raue Center For The Arts (9/08-9/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Hip Hop Nutcracker
Cadillac Palace Theatre (12/12-12/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# HYPROV: Improv under Hypnosis
Raue Center For The Arts (10/07-10/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Unsung Gershwin: The Hidden Gems of George & Ira
Venus Cabaret Theater at Mercury Theater Chicago (6/30-7/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Rhythm World 33
The DuSable Black History Museum and Education Center (7/16-7/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Color Purple
Fine Arts Building - Studebaker Theater (9/29-10/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Distinct Society
Alexandra C. and John D. Nichols Theatre (6/22-7/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Dr. Seuss’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical
Cadillac Palace Theatre (12/19-12/31)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You